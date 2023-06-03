How to get the Aspect of Piercing Cold in Diablo 4

Ice builds are one of the most effective Sorcerer builds you can use in Diablo 4, maximizing crowd control by chilling and freezing enemies and punishing them with powerful area-of-effect abilities. Like with any class, getting Aspects that maximize your abilities is a must-have, and Sorcerers playing with ice can get a valuable one early on.

The Aspect of Piercing Cold causes Ice Shards, your primary Core skill for Ice builds for Sorcerers, to pierce three times instead of just one, albeit at a 25 percent damage decrease per hit. Still, it’s more damage overall and exceptionally useful to the Sorcerer.

Here’s how to get your hands on the Aspect of Piercing Cold in Diablo 4.

Where is the Aspect of Piercing Cold in Diablo 4?

Aspects are rewards for completing dungeons, and players can acquire the Aspect of Piercing Cold by completing Dead Man’s Dredge in Fractured Peaks. Dead Man’s Dredge is the Gale Valley section of Fractured Peaks, southeast of Kyovashad and near the Yelesna waypoint.

Dead Man's Dredge marked on Diablo 4 map. Entrance to Dead Man's Dredge dungeon in Diablo 4.

You can navigate to Dead Mean’s Dredge by going to Collections on your map, then the Codex of Power, and clicking on Aspect of Piercing Cold in the fourth row of all aspects. This should pin it on your map.

Dead Man’s Dredge dungeon guide

Here’s how to complete Dead Man’s Dredge and earn the Aspect of Piercing Cold.

Deposit your Animus here.

Navigate through the Reaping path and around the loop, defeating all of the Animus Carriers that are either Revenants or Blood Magi. Three are located near a Channeling shrine, so you should be able to slam them with abilities. Head to the northeast corner of the Reaping path and deposit the Animus into the urn, but be prepared to fight two Dreadful Revanants on the other side. Fight your way through the Slaughter tunnels, freeing all seven prisoners as you move northwards. Once you release the fourth prisoner, the dungeon boss will appear and attack you immediately.

Once the boss is defeated, the dungeon is complete, and the Aspect of Piercing Cold is yours.

