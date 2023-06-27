Diablo 4 players can enhance their build with a wide range of powerful aspects, including the Aspect of Encircling Blades.

Aspects in Diablo 4 provide additional effects to your items and gear to provide significant boosts, helping you to create a more powerful build that allows you to face off against some of the hardest enemies in the game.

Each class in Diablo 4 has a number of exclusive aspects, which can either be found randomly affixed to legendary items or as a reward for the first-time completion of a specific dungeon.

For Rogue players, one of the bests aspects you can get your hands on is the Aspect of Encircling Blades, and you can find everything you need to know about this Aspect below.

What is the Aspect of Encircling Blades in Diablo 4?

A superb addition to your Rogue build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Aspect of Encircling Blades is a Legendary Aspect in Diablo 4 that is exclusive to the Rogue class. It has the affix: “Flurry damages enemies in a circle around you and deals [eight to 15 percent] increased damage.”

Using the Aspect of Encircling Blades in Diablo 4 increases the damage output of your Rogue build and turns the Flurry ability into an AOE attack, which is particularly useful when you are swarmed by multiple enemies.

This Aspect works brilliantly alongside the Imbuements of the Rogue class. After casting an Imbuement, quickly follow it up with a Flurry attack and spread the Imbuement onto multiple enemies.

The Aspect of Encircling Blades can be fixed to one-handed weapons, two-handed weapons, gloves, amulets, and rings in Diablo 4.

How to get the Aspect of Encircling Blades in Diablo 4

There are two ways to get the Aspect of Encircling Blades in Diablo 4, with the first being to randomly find it affixed on a legendary item and visit an Occultist.

At the Occultist, you can extract the Aspect of Encircling Blades from the legendary item, which is destroyed, and can then equip it to another item of your choosing. But this is a one-time use of the Aspect of Encircling Blades.

To add the Aspect of Encircling Blades to your Codex of Power, which allows you to imprint the Aspect on as many items as you want as regularly as you need, you need to successfully complete the Forsaken Quarry dungeon, which is found in the Fractured Peaks region just north of Kyovashad.

There is a downside, however, as you will always receive the lowest value on a Legendary Aspect when using it from the Codex of Power, so we recommend starting off in this way but switching the Affix into a better version if you come across it in a random drop.

