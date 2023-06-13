All Rogue Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 and where to get them

Every Legendary Aspects you could need for your Rogue.

As Rogues are mechanically intense, fast-paced, and incredibly squishy, specific Legendary Aspects are designed for Rogues to help improve their mobility, defenses, and survivability in Diablo 4.

By imprinting a Legendary Aspect onto the appropriate gear, you can unlock amazing effects that will help boost your potential as a Rogue. So, whether you need more health, critical strike damage, or more stacks of your Key Passive, there’s a Legendary Aspect for it somewhere across The Sanctuary.

All Dungeon-based Legendary Aspects for Rogues in Diablo 4

Legendary Aspects can be divided into two categories, the first being those guaranteed to drop from specific dungeons, so long as you complete them.

On the map below, we’ve marked all the Rogue Legendary Aspect Dungeon locations with a corresponding table outlining each Legendary Aspect’s effects, category, where they can be found in more detail, and which pieces of gear you can apply them to.

Getting all Legendary Aspects will take a great deal of time. Screenshot by Dot Esports via mapGenie. Remixed by Dot Esports.

Map Number Aspect Name Category Aspect Effects Can be applied to: Aspect Dungeon Location: 1 Aspect of Arrow Storms Offensive Lucky Hit: Your Marksman Skills will now have up to a 10 percent chance to create a storm of arrows at the targeted enemy’s location. It will deal additional Physical damage over three seconds. You can have up to five active storms of arrows. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Howling Warren, Northsore, Scosglen 2 Aspect of Branching Volleys Offensive Barrage’s arrows will now have a 15 to 25 percent chance of splitting into two arrows whenever they bounce back. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Shadowed Plunge, Vyeresz, Hawezar 3 Aspect of Corruption Offensive Your Imbuement Skill effects now have 20 to 40 percent more power against enemies that are Vulnerable. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Renegade’s Retreat, Caldeum, Kehjistan 4 Aspect of Encircling Blades Offensive Flurry will damage enemies in a circle around you. It will also deal eight to 15 percent increased damage. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Forsaken Quarry, Frigid Expanse, Fractured Peaks 5 Aspect of Explosive Verve Utility Your Grenade Skills will now count as one of your Trap Skills. Whenever you establish a Trap or drop a Grenade, you’ll gain 10 to 18 percent more Movement Speed for three seconds. Shield, Helm, Chest, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots Derelict Lodge, The Pallid Glade, Fractured Peaks 6 Aspect of Siphoned Victuals Defensive Lucky Hit: By damaging a Vulnerable enemy with one of your Core Skills, has up to a 10 to 25 percent chance to drop a Healing pot. Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet Leviathan’s Maw, Toxic Fens, Hawezar 7 Aspect of Uncanny Treachery Defensive By dealing direct damage to an enemy that has been Dazed with an Agility Skill, you will be granted Stealth for four seconds. Breaking Stealth with an attack will give you, for four seconds, 15 to 25 percent Control Impaired Duration Reduction. Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet Demon’s Wake, Westering Lowlands, Scosglen 8 Aspect of Unstable Imbuements Offensive You’ll trigger an Imbued explosion once you’ve cast an Imbuement Skill. This will apply the Imbuement effects and deal additional damage of the same type. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Whispering Vault, Chambatar Ridge, Dry Steppes. 9 Aspect of Volatile Shadows Offensive When a Dark Shroud shadow is removed, you’ll trigger an explosion around yourself, dealing additional Shadow damage. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Ancient’s Lament, Untamed Scarps, Dry Steppes 10 Bladedancer’s Aspect Offensive Twisting Blades will orbit for a short while after they’ve returned to you. They will deal 10 to 15 percent of Twisting Blades’ return damage every hit. In addition, the orbit damage increases up to 20 to 30 percent of the return damage, and it’s based on the returned distance. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Jalal’s Vigil, The Shrouded Moors, Scosglen 11 Blast-Trapper’s Aspect Offensive Lucky Hit: When dealing direct damage to enemies that have been affected by your Trap Skills, it now has up to a 30 to 50 percent chance to make them Vulnerable for a few seconds. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Kor Valar Ramparts, Kor Valar, Fractured Peaks 12 Cheat’s Aspect Defensive You’ll take 15 to 20 percent less damage from enemies that are Crowd Controlled. Whenever a Crowd Controlled enemy deals damage to you, you’ll gain 15 percent Movement Speed for a couple of seconds. Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet Luban’s Rest, Strand, Scosglen 13 Energizing Aspect Resource If you damage an Elite enemy with one of your Basic Skills, you’ll generate between three to seven Energy. Rings Sanguine Chapel, Seat of the Heavens, Fractured Peaks 14 Enshrouding Aspect Defensive You’ll gain a free Dark Shroud shadow every three seconds while standing still. Every Dark Shroud shadow grants up to four percent more Damage Reduction. Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet Ghoa Ruins, Toxic Fens, Hawezar 15 Opportunist’s Aspect Offensive When you’ve broken Stealth with an attack, you’ll drop a group of exploding Stun Grenades around you. They’ll deal additional Physical damage and Stun enemies for four seconds. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Prison of Caldeum, Caldeum, Kehjistan 16 Ravenous Aspect Resource After you’ve killed a Vulnerable enemy, you’ll be granted 50 to 70 percent more energy regen for four seconds. Rings Shifting City, Qara Yisu, Dry Steppes 17 Shadowslicer Aspect Offensive When you cast your Dash, a Shadow Clone is created at your location, which also casts Dash, dealing 25 to 35 percent of the Base damage. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Twisted Hollow, Moordaine Lodge, Scosglen 18 Trickshot Aspect Offensive Two additional arrows split off on either side when one of your Penetrating Shots damages an enemy. These arrows will deal 10 to 25 percent of Penetrating Shot’s Base damage, but they don’t split. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Bastion of Faith, Crusader’s monument, Hawezar 19 Trickster’s Aspect Offensive Caltrops also throw a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal additional Physical damage and Stun enemies for four seconds. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Guulrahn Canals, Jakha Basin, Dry Steppes 20 Vengeful Aspect Offensive Lucky Hit: When you make an enemy Vulnerable, this has up to a 30 to 50 percent chance to give three percent more Critical Strike Chance for a few seconds. This stacks up to nine percent. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Rings, and Amulet Inferno, Amber Sands, Kehjistan

You can get 20 dungeon-based Rogue legendary Aspects; the best ones will depend on your build. While I enjoy playing my Rogue character, I find the lack of defense to be quite challenging, especially when I’m fighting solo against Elites, which is why the first few Legendary Aspects I got were to increase my critical strike damage and my damage to Vulnerable enemies, and incoming damage reduction.

Although these Legendary Aspects are guaranteed from dungeons, there are also ones you can get from drops.

All Drop-based Rogue Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4

Drop-based Rogue Legendary Aspects are ones you can get from drops already applied to your Legendary gear.

As these are random drops, you can’t guarantee an item to be Legendary grade or one with the Legendary Aspect you’re after. These are the Rogue Legendary Aspects you may get from these drops.

Aspect Name Category Aspect Effect Can be found on: Aspect of Bursting Venoms Offensive Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes with your Poison Imbued Skills have up to a 10 percent chance to form a toxic pool, dealing additional Poisoning damage over three seconds to all enemies within it. If you stand within the pool, your Poison Imbuement won’t have a cooldown, and there’s no Charge limit. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Aspect of Cruel Sustenance Defensive Explosions from your Key Passive, Victimize, Heal you for 42 to 75 Life for every enemy that’s been damaged. And this stacks up to a maximum of 126. Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet Aspect of Elusive Menace Defensive When the Key Passive bonuses from the Close Quarters Combat are active, your Dodge Chance will increase by one to five percent whenever you’re hit by a Close enemy. If you can successfully Dodge, this resets this bonus. Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet Aspect of Imitated Imbuement Offensive Your Shadow Clones will now mimic the Imbuements applied to your Skills. Casting an Imbuement Skill will grant your active Shadow Clone eight to 16 percent more damage for five seconds. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Aspect of Lethal Dusk Defensive When you evade through an enemy infected by Shadow Imbuement will grant you Stealth for four seconds. Breaking your Stealth with an attack will give you one to five percent Maximum health on Kill for four seconds. Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet Aspect of Noxious Ice Utility Chilled enemies that Poison Imbuement has poisoned will continue to be Chilled for 20 percent per second. You’ll also deal 10 to 25 percent more Poison damage to Frozen enemies. Shield, Helm, Chest, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots Aspect of Quickening Fog Utility You’ll drop a Smoke Grenade at the end of your Dash. Its Cooldown is reduced by up to 0.35 seconds for every enemy that has been Dazed this way, up to 1.04 seconds. Shield, Helm, Chest, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots Aspect of Stolen Vigor Defensive For every Momentum Key Passive Heals stack, you’ll gain 16 to 50 health per second. Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet Aspect of Surprise Offensive When Evading or Shadow Stepping, you’ll leave behind a group of exploding Stun Grenades, which will deal additional Physical damage and Stun your enemies for four seconds. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Aspect of Synergy Offensive When using an Agility Skill will reduce the Cooldown of your Subterfuge Skill by 20 percent. Using this skill will increase your next Agility Skill’s damage by 10 to 30 percent. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Escape Artist’s Aspect Defensive When you take damage from surrounding enemies, you’ll drop a Smoke Grenade and Dodge the subsequent two to seven attacks within 10 seconds. This effect can only happen once every 100 seconds. Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet Frostbitten Aspect Utility When your Grenade Skills hit Chilled enemies, you’ll have a chance equal to two times your Critical Strike Chance to make them Frozen for a couple of seconds. You’ll also deal 10 to 25 percent more Critical Strike Damage against these Frozen enemies. Shield, Helm, Chest, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots Icy Alchemist’s Aspect Offensive Lucky Hit: When damaging a Chilled or Frozen enemy with one of your Shadow Imbued Skills, it has up to a 75 percent chance to cause an explosion, dealing additional Cold damage to the targeted enemy and the surrounding ones. It will also Chill them for 15 percent. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Infiltrator’s Aspect Offensive Poison Traps will no longer break Stealth and will no longer trigger Cooldown or arm time when you’re Stealthed. In addition, all Poison Traps will activate when you exit Stealth, and their Cooldown will be up to eight seconds for every trap placed. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Mangler’s Aspect Utility Lucky Hit: When dealing direct damage to an enemy that’s Vulnerable, it has up to a 25 to 45 percent chance to Daze them for a couple of seconds. Shield, Helm, Chest, Amulet, Gloves, and Boots Ravager’s Aspect Mobility Shadow Step now has an additional Charge. And by killing an enemy with Shadow Step, you’ll refund a Charge. This will also increase the damage of Shadow Step by one to six percent for a couple of seconds. Stacks up to five to 30 percent. Amulet and Boots Aspect Repeating Offensive Rapid Fire now has a 30 to 45 percent chance to ricochet to another enemy. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Snap Frozen Aspect Defensive For every Chilled or Frozen enemy that you Evade through, you will be granted a Barrier that absorbs additional damage for a few seconds. This absorbs up to a maximum of 210 damage. Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet Toxic Alchemist’s Aspect Offensive Lucky Hit: If you damage a Poisoned enemy with one of your Shadow Imbued Skills, you’ll have up to a 75 percent chance to produce a toxic explosion that applies additional Poisoning damage over five seconds to a targeted enemy and the ones surrounding it. Weapons (one and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, and Amulet Umbrous Aspect Defensive Lucky Hit: Critical Strikes with your Marksman Skills now have up to a 30 to 50 percent chance to create a free Dark Shroud shadow. Shield, Helm, Chest, Pants, and Amulet

These are all Legendary Aspects for Rogues in Diablo 4 and where to get them.

