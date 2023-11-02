How to get the Accursed Touch Vampiric Power in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Season of Blood introduced the new Vampiric Powers mechanic to players. Accursed Touch is among the strongest Vampiric Powers, though unlocking this ability can be a massive challenge.

After unlocking your first Vampiric Power, you will be able to view Accursed Touch, though you might notice this power is locked. Getting this power is not too difficult, however, it will require some serious grinding. If you are trying to obtain Vampiric Touch or simply learn what makes this ability so powerful, here’s what you need to know.

How to unlock Accursed Touch Vampiric Power in Diablo 4

You can unlock the Accursed Touch Vampiric Power in Diablo 4 after you unlock the ninth tier of the Hunter’s Acclaim Board. Hunter’s Acclaim works as a currency that you can get by completing objectives in active Blood Harvests.

Areas with an active Blood Harvest are highlighted in blue on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing Blood Harvest Whispers is the best way to quickly climb up the Hunter’s Acclaim Board. Whispers are more random tasks that change depending on the specific Blood Harvest you are in, but completing these objectives gives 100 Hunter’s Acclaim. This is significantly higher than the usual two to five Hunter’s Acclaim you might get from basic activities such as killing Seekers, burning corpse piles, or freeing prisoners.

Considering you need to complete Blood Harvests for other tasks, such as taking up Pacts, grinding summoning items, and grinding for gear, you should start earning Hunter’s Acclaim fairly quickly. You can always check back at the Hunter’s Acclaim Board found in all major cities to check your progress on reaching tier nine.

The Accursed Touch ability is among my favorite Vampiric Powers in Season of Blood. This ability works as a disease; you have a 44-percent chance to inflict the Vampiric Curse on enemies. These enemies then have a 15-percent chance to spread it to others, with Cursed enemies taking 200-percent increased damage from the player.

With Accursed Touch, you can make short work of massive crowds.