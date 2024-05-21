How to get Profane Mindcage in Diablo 4

Profane Mindcage is a new Elixer to earn in Diablo 4, which is extremely useful when farming Helltide events—but how do you get it? We have the answer.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4 has changed the game again in season four, overhauling the loot system and improving the fan-favorite Helltide events—making the Profane Mindcage Elixer extremely valuable as it boosts the Aberrant Cinders you earn.

Though obtaining many things in Diablo 4 requires a fair share of luck, there is a surefire way to earn a Profane Mindcage. Read on to find out the method.

How to earn a Profane Mindcage in Diablo 4

Find a Helltide. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Profane Mindcage in Diablo 4 is only available in World Tier 3 and World Tier 4. If you are not on either tier, focus on leveling up your character and completing the Capstone Dungeons.

In World Tier 3 or 4, travel to an available Helltide event. Helltide events begin every hour in Diablo 4, lasting 55 minutes, and are identified on your map by a red area.

In a Helltifde event, defeat as many enemies as possible to fill up your Threat meter. Make sure to stay alive as dying resets the meter, so focus on enemies you know you can defeat on your own or party up with other players.

With the maximum Threat Level met you become Hell-Marked, and a Hellborn spawns. Defeat the Hellborn to earn a guaranteed Profane Mindcage—this is the only guaranteed way to get the Elixer.

Profane Mindcage can drop from any enemy defeated during Helltide randomly, but you have to rely on RNG, so focusing on becoming Hell-Marked is the best approach.

If you want to increase your Threat level quickly, defeating more difficult monsters provides a boost in Threat. The best way I’ve found is to keep an eye out for Blood Maiden boss fights appearing on your map.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more