How to get Malignant Rings in Diablo 4

The Malignant Rings in Diablo 4 are Unique items that can bring back fan favorite, class-specific powers from Season of the Malignant. Whether you are in the seasonal or Eternal realm, you can wield this power after collecting your ring.

Malignant Powers were introduced in Diablo 4’s first season. Though Season of Blood has primarily concerned players with Vampiric Powers, recent updates have added an entire end game boss ladder and plenty of Unique items to make the climb worth it. If you are trying to grab your Malignant Ring in Diablo 4, here’s what you need to know.

How to obtain your Malignant Rings in Diablo 4

The Malignant Burrow is found near the Tree of Whispers, found in the Hawezar Region | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only known way to acquire Malignant Rings in Diablo 4 is to slay the Echo of Varshan end game boss on World Tier Four. Like many other bosses in Diablo 4 Season of Blood, summoning Varshan requires preparation.

To summon the Echo of Varshan, you need to gather the four Malignant Body Parts. These items include the Malignant Heart, Gurgling Head, Trembling Hand, and Blackened Femur. You can gather these items either by completing Whispers of the Dead events or by slaying Grotesque Debtors.

Once you have collected the Malignant Body Parts, travel back to the Tree of Whispers and enter the Malignant Burrow dungeon below. Once inside, traverse to the center of the dungeon and deposit your Malignant Body Parts to summon Varshan.

After slaying Varshan, you should be able to loot your Malignant Ring for your class, though you might get a range of other Unique items as well. Since you are playing on World Tier Four, I would also recommend that you pick up the Mucus-Slick Eggs from the Echo of Varshan so that you can eventually summon Duriel, the boss at the top of this end game ladder.

All Malignant Rings in Diablo 4

There are five total Malignant Rings in Diablo 4, each exclusive to its corresponding class. Below are all five Malignant Rings listed, as well as name and unique ability for each ring:

Class Malignant Ring Name Effect Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul Necromancer You automatically equip and activate the following Spells on Corpses around you: Raise Skeleton, Corpse Explosion, and Corpse Tendrils. Arirdah’s Inexorable Will Druid After casting an Ultimate Skill, you pull him distance enemies and deal 1,380 – 2,760 additional Physical Damage. Increases with additional Willpower points. Ring of Red Furor Barbarian If you spend 100 Fury in three seconds, you next Hammer of Ancients/Upheaval/Death Blow cast is a guaranteed Critical Strike. Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop Sorcerer For each type of Elemental damage you deal, gain [10 to 15 percent] increased damage for four seconds. Dealing Elemental damage refreshes all bonuses. Writhing Band of Trickery Rogue Leave a Decoy Trap that Taunts and lures enemies after casting Subterfuge. The Decoy Trap then explodes for [5,521 – 8,281] Shadow Damage.



