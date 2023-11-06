Best Malignant Rings in Diablo 4, ranked

On Nov. 7, Blizzard is bringing back Malignant Powers from Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant to the game through new Malignant Rings items. Though each Ring is class specific, some are certainly better than others.

Malignant Rings are Unique items with specialized effects tailored around your class. You can get your class’s ring by defeating the end game boss Echo of Varshan in the Malignant Burrow. Though you can’t use another classes’ Malignant Ring, these special effects might inform your next class of choice.

All Malignant Rings in Diablo, ranked

5) Writhing Band of Trickery – Rogue

Leave enemies a surprise. Image via Blizzard

The Writhing Band of Trickery allows Rogue players to drop an explosive Decoy after every time you cast Subterfuge. The Decoy alerts nearby enemies and draws attention before exploding, with this ability being available every 12 seconds.

The ability itself is not too powerful, but the stats the Malignant Ring for the Rogue class gives is what makes it valuable. This Band will give critical strike chance and critical strike damage, which Rogues thrive off of. The ability is still useful as it gives the class a substantive source of crowd control, but other rings complete its corresponding class much better.

4) Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul – Necromancer

More fun with corpses! Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Malignant Ring for the Necromancer automatically equips and casts the following spells: Corpse Raise, Corpse Explosion, and Corpse Tendrils. This not only gives a very cool class effect, but is also extremely useful for passively raising fallen undead soldiers and utilizing the classes’ other corpse-based damage-heavy abilities.

3) Airidah’s Inexorable Will – Druid

Let’s add a little more crowd control. Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Airidah’s Inexorable Will is the Druid-specific Malignant Ring which pulls in enemies whenever you cast an Ultimate Ability. This source of damage is also scalable for every Willpower Point you posses, making this a great tool for clearing out swaths of enemies.

This Malignant Ring also drastically reduces Druids’ Ultimate cooldown times and lets you cast your most powerful abilities far more often. Like the other Malignant Rings, this will likely be a best in slot item for Druid characters.

2) Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop – Sorcerer

More damage is better than less damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sorcerer’s Malignant Ring allows Sorcerer’s to gain 10-15 percent increased damage for each type of Elemental damage that you deal. This is especially great for builds with high resource generation and cooldown reduction time.

No matter your Elemental damage type, whether it be lightning, rock, or fire, Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop will be an incredible source of additional damage for your character.

1) Ring of Red Furor – Barbarian

Crits for Barbs! Images via Blizzard Entertainment

This final Malignant Ring is a huge benefit for Barbarian players. Upon spending 100 Fury in a three second time-span, which is incredibly easy to do at high levels, your next Hammer of Ancients, Upheaval, or Death Blow ability is a guaranteed critical strike.

Upgrading the Ring of Red Furor will also give an incredibly high resource generation reduction, allowing you to make use of this special effect even more often. Undoubtedly, Barbarians have the best Malignant Ring so far in Diablo 4.