How to get Blightshade in Diablo 4

Ignoring herbs is a sure way to get yourself killed playing Diablo 4. Collecting herbs is key to upgrading your health potions and crafting elixirs that provide various buffs plus experience boosts, and you’ll need to keep an eye out for Blightshade if you want to complete some of the more important recipes.

Whether you’re playing in higher world tiers, soloing dungeons, or trying to stay alive in a hardcore run, you’ll need better health potions and elixirs, which means eventually, you’ll need to find Blightshade.

Here are all the ways we’ve found you can get some in Diablo 4.

Where can I find Blightshade in Diablo 4?

We found two primary sources of Blightshade in Diablo 4: on the ground in Hawezar, and in herb caches.

Herb caches are where you will likely get your hands on Blightshade first, as you’re probably not going to be in Hawezar until you’re closer to level 40. Herb caches are the primary reward (outside of experience and gold) you will get from most sidequests. All sidequests reward a cache of some type, whether it be gems, crafting materials, or herbs.

Once you’re leveled high enough to survive in Hawezar, you should find it in glowing pants around the region. Like with other plants that drop herbs, we found that the plants themselves will typically be off the main roads, so make sure you’re exploring thoroughly when walking around Hawezar.

What is Blightshade used for in Diablo 4?

Blightshade is used for three separate health potion upgrades, as well the Weak Elixir of Shadow Resistance.

Here are the ingredients and requirements for all potions and elixirs that require Blightshade.

Upgrade Level Needed Material Cost Effect Weak Elixir of Shadow Resistance 15 10 Gallowvine, six Blightshade Increases Shadow Resist by 15 percent and Experience by three percent for 30 minutes. Greater Healing Potion 70 36 Blightshade, 18 Lifesbane, five Grave Dust, 5 Angelbreath Heals 559 Life instantly and 35 percent of your Maximum Life over three seconds. Major Healing Potion 80 10 Angelbreath, 27 Reddamine, 27 Biteberry, 27 Blightshade, 27 Lifesbane, 27 Howler Moss, five Fiend Rose Heals 827 Life instantly and 35 percent of your Maximum Life over three seconds. Superior Healing Potion 90 10 Forgotten Soul, 20 Angelbreath, 10 Fiend Rose, 20 Grave Dust, 36 Blightshade, 20 Demon’s Heart, 36 Howler Moss Heals 1,274 Life instantly and 35 percent of your Maximum Life over three seconds.

Note for all the healing potion upgrades: you must have completed the previous upgrade first. So for the ones above, you’ll have to do the Greater Healing Potion upgrade first (plus all the ones before it), then the Major Healing Potion, and then the Superior Healing Potion.

So make sure you’re saving all the Blightshade when you find it.

