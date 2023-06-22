How to get and use the Watchman’s Key in Diablo 4

The Watchman’s Key is an item in Diablo 4. It is used to open a hidden area in a certain dungeon that contains some bosses and valuable loot. If you’re a diehard player like me who wants to leave no stone unturned, I’d highly recommend going to the trouble of finding it. The boss fights were challenging but fun, and the loot I found in the area was amazing relative to where I was at that time. I ended up using it for a while and even upgraded it multiple times.

Where to find the Watchman’s Key in Diablo 4

The Watchman’s Key can be found inside the Light’s Watch dungeon. To get there, head to the Dobrew Taiga zone in Fractured Peaks. You can find the exact location on the map below. The nearest town is Margrave, so I suggest fast traveling there before heading over. It’s worth doing for all classes.

The Watchman’s Key can be found in the Light’s Watch dungeon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once inside, you’ll need to plow through all sorts of enemies, including two Watchmen. They can be found in each wing of the dungeon. You might need to crowd-control other mobs in the process. The Watchmen didn’t pose too much of a threat in my experience, but defeating them is necessary to reach Watchman Lead Sou—a harder miniboss who drops the Watchman’s Key. Defeat him and loot the key from his corpse.

The Watchman’s Key has a blue color to its name. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Where to use the Watchman’s Key in Diablo 4

After finding the Watchman’s Key, backtrack through the dungeon to find the Watchman’s Gate. It’s an enormous door you likely walked past before but couldn’t open because you didn’t have the key.

Interact with the Watchman’s Gate to unlock it. Doing so will use the Watchman’s Key and remove it from your inventory but grant you access to a new part of the dungeon hidden behind. A bunch of bandits will ambush you before you can head inside. They are easybeats, though. I didn’t need to do anything special to dispatch them, and neither should you.

The area behind the Watchman’s Gate contains much harder enemies, including Ghouls, Lycanthropes, and Vampires. Trudging through them all will lead you to the final boss, Den Mother. I found the fight to be quite difficult.

The Den Mother is a formidable foe. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Not only is she incredibly fast and uses a combination of swipes and slams to deal tons of damage, but she also has the ability to shadow step and summon her pack. What worked for me was taking my time and prioritizing dodging over anything else. Getting caught in one of her combinations can be fatal.

