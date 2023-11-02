How to get and use the Soulbrand in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Season of Blood released tons of new Unique items along with endgame bosses. The Soulbrand is a chest item usable by all classes in Diablo 4, but massively changes how the basic healing potion functions.

Unique items all contain special effects that can drastically alter the foundations of your play style. The Soulbrand no longer allows healing potions to instantly heal your character, but instead healing potions create a barrier for 200 percent healing for four seconds. It also grants the user temporary damage reduction.

Certainly, this item might not sound appealing to everyone, but if you already have tons of health and are looking for further protection, then this item might pique your interest. Finding the Soulbrand, however, is a massive challenge.

Where to find the Soulbrand in Diablo 4

The bosses Grigoire, Varshan, and Duriel are all great sources for Legendary and Unique loot. Image via Blizzard

As with many other Unique items in Diablo 4, the Soulbrand is a random drop that can come from chests, enemies, or bosses. The Soulbrand is eligible to drop after you enter into World Tier Three, but it also drops on the harder World Tier Four.

To better your chances of the Soulbrand dropping, I highly recommend you participate in World Events, including Legion Gatherings, Helltides, and World Bosses. Although the drop percentage of Soulbrand specifically is incredibly low, these global events typically have a very high density of enemies, bosses, and chests.

Although you might not get the Soulbrand you are after, you can also get other Unique items through these world events as well. You can also pick up items such as Living Steel or Malignant Body Parts to summon stronger endgame bosses to potentially loot the Soulbrand from as well.

Though there is no surefire way to guarantee the Soulbrand drops, participating in these activities is a great way to continue strengthening your character.