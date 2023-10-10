How to fix error code 19106 in Diablo 4

No need to get that paper with your password on it.

The Diablo 4 error code 19106 first surfaced in October 2023, preventing players from logging into the game. Considering the error doesn’t come with any explanations, Diablo 4 fans have been wondering how they can fix it.

Even if you’re logged in, the error code 19106 in Diablo 4 can cause you to disconnect, meaning if the error decides to show up, there won’t be any escaping it.

What does error code 19106 mean in Diablo 4?

The error code 19106 appears to be tied to Diablo 4’s servers. When the game’s servers struggle to keep up with demand and go down momentarily, this error starts appearing for players trying to launch the game.

What makes this error annoying is that it logs out players who already signed into Battle.net with their account details. When the error first appeared to me, it made me wonder whether I could have forgotten my password, but I soon realized that was hardly the case.

The error guards the gates of Diablo 4 like a formidable Barbarian. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

How to fix Diablo 4 error code 19106

When you see the message “There was a problem logging in (code 19106),” there are only a few fixes you can try.

Try logging into Diablo 4 again after resetting your console or PC.

Restart your router and change DNS servers.

Check if Diablo 4 is down through the game’s server status.

While the first solution may look trivial, it’s the only way to ensure that your login attempt wasn’t rejected due to a one-time error. Sometimes, the servers might act up momentarily, and players get errors in those specific moments.

If the error continues to pop up after multiple login attempts, you should restart your router and change DNS servers to ensure that your internet connection is in top shape.

In most cases, however, error code 19106 will appear due to server outages on Diablo 4’s end. Check if the game’s servers are operational, and if they aren’t, you’ll need to wait for servers to go online again to be able to log in.

During my encounter with the error, I also chose to wait for 30 to 40 minutes, and when I tried to log back again, the error was gone.

About the author