How to find and kill Gaspar Stilbian in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, you will encounter various rare enemies and elite monsters while exploring the open world. Gaspar Stilbian is one of the extremely rare foes you will face in the game, and you need to know where this character is located to fight them.

Gaspar Stilbian has a unique mechanic where he refuses to fight your character, allowing you to easily win the fight. Likewise, Gaspar is an elusive boss and may not appear every time at the spawn location. This is not a bug, as you can find the boss after reloading the area or visiting the spot on a different day.

Here’s how to find and eliminate Gaspar Stilbian in Diablo 4.

Where to find and kill Gaspar Stilbian in Diablo 4

Gaspar Stilbian is located on the northeast of the map in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Gaspar Stilbian is located in the Highland Wilds area on the northeastern edge of the map at the Scosglen region. The closest waypoint is Under the Fat Goose Inn, and you will need to keep traveling east to find Gaspar. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the exact location of this extremely rare boss.

Related: What is the Thorns damage stat in Diablo 4?

How to defeat Gaspar Stilbian in Diablo 4

Gaspar Stilbian boss fight in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you find Gaspar Stilbian in the area shown above, you’ll see that this boss doesn’t want to fight. Gaspar stands still and allows you to attack without fighting back, making it one of the easiest bosses you’ll encounter in the game. Keep in mind that this area also has several smaller enemies, and I’d recommend clearing them out first before engaging the boss.

Gaspar Stilbian loot drop in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You will be rewarded with the Outcast’s Handwraps, Crushed Beast Bones, and gold for defeating this enemy. You can upgrade the hand armor acquired from this drop and can also add different Aspects to it to improve it further.

Is the Gaspar Stilbian fight bugged in Diablo 4?

At first, you might think that the Gaspar Stilbian boss fight is bugged, and this is primarily for two reasons. Firstly, you may not find the boss at the spawn location after visiting the area. Secondly, Gaspar Stilbian doesn’t fight back, and you can keep hitting him with attacks to eliminate this extremely rare foe. While it might seem like a bug at first, this is how it is intended in the game.

Gaspar may not spawn every time at the location shown above. If you visit the site and don’t find him, then it is best to check the spot the next day. You can also reload the area by exiting and logging into the game once again to see if the boss spawns. The logout trick worked for me, as I found Gaspar Stilbian at the exact location after reloading the area.

About the author