How to exit Dungeons in Diablo 4

There are plenty of new features available to players in Diablo 4. While some of these features stand out right away, others are more subtle and are considered quality-of-life changes rather than full-fledged mechanics. One of these prominent quality-of-life changes is the ability to exit Dungeons without needing to walk all the way back out in Diablo 4.

In previous Diablo games, players have had to either find a portal to exit a Dungeon or retrace their steps entirely. This, of course, was a major annoyance for the player base, and many requested for the developers implement an easier way of leaving Dungeons.

Luckily for them, Diablo 4 added this feature in the perfect way, but it’s not the easiest thing to figure out. To see exactly how you can leave a Dungeon with the click of a button in Diablo 4, keep reading our guide below.

Exiting a dungeon in Diablo 4

Once you get to the end of a Dungeon in Diablo 4 and defeat the major boss that lies in wait, you will be able to collect all of the loot inside of the boss’ lair. From here, it doesn’t appear like you have the option to leave the Dungeon.

However, if you open your Chat Wheel, you will find that a new “Leave Dungeon” choice has been added. This option is located on the left side of the Chat Wheel, and all you need to do is click it and then press “Confirm” to successfully exit the Dungeon.

Image by Blizzard

However, there are some times when this option is not available to players, even after they complete the Dungeon and take down its final boss. We noticed this specifically in some main story quests where the game seemingly wants you to walk your way back to the entrance of the Dungeon. It’s unclear if this is intentional or not, though.

Aside from that, you can use the Chat Wheel option to leave most of the Dungeons available in Diablo 4. This will save you time and effort and get you right back into the action of the game much quicker.

