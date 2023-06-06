How to defeat the Den Mother in Diablo 4

This werebeast can be difficult to take down early on.

Diablo 4 players that will end up fighting the Den Mother can be put into three categories: Sorcerers looking for the Aspect of Conflagration, players completing the Legacies of Light’s Watch side quest, and people like me, who found the Light’s Watch dungeon around level 10 and thought “I think I’m strong enough!” just to be shredded to pieces and giving up minutes later.

Defeating the Den Mother can be intimidating. She calls hordes of Winter Hunters to help her during the fight, spawns damaging pools of blood, and swings her arms to slash you with her huge claws.

All these attacks seem to follow a pattern, and I’ll walk you through it so you can beat the Den Mother too.

How to easily kill the Den Mother in Diablo 4

Learning how to kill the Den Mother means learning how to survive her. You know how to deal damage, so you just need to stay alive long enough to attack her until she’s dead. From my experience, this is her attack pattern along with how to survive each step:

Six claw swipes: Low damage. Keep your distance, move away, or tank damage. A flurry of four quick swipes. High damage. Keep your distance or dodge. Six claw swipes: Low damage. Keep your distance, move away, or tank damage. Ground smash with pools of blood: Dodge to avoid ground smash, move away from pools. Repeats the four previous steps until life is low enough to drop potions. Vanishes for about three seconds. Wait. Reappears with a heavy claw swipe. Dodge to the sides or her back right when she reappears. Repeats steps one to four until the next potion drops.

The main issue you may run into while killing the Den Mother is that you can’t survive her standard claw swipe damage long enough. If that’s the case, I recommend either playing the dungeon as a party with friends or giving up and returning at a higher level.

While Diablo 4 dungeons scale with your level, you will not have good enough abilities, gear, and resources to survive if you go in too early—like I did on level 10. Returning at a later level will let you solo the Den Mother with ease once you get a few Rare and Legendary gear pieces, as well as stronger abilities from later nodes of your skill tree.

The video below shows how I killed the Den Mother with my Werebear Druid on level 28. Nothing in my gear or build is specially made to fight her, and the fight still was easy.

Video by Dot Esports

After you beat the Den Mother, you will be rewarded with Fractured Peaks renown, some gold, gear, and will unlock the Aspect of Conflagration in your Codex of Power to imprint in your gear.

Aspect of Conflagration stats and use

After being rewarded with the Aspect of Conflagration, you can only use it on your Sorcerer characters. It is an offensive Aspect to be used with the Incinerate ability. Its description is:

“While channeling Incinerate, your Burning damage is increased by 20%”.

The in-game description of the Aspect of Conflagration. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As with any Aspect in your Codex of Power, you can use the Aspect of Conflagration as many times as you want in any piece of gear you desire at the Occultist. Note that its effect is increased by 50 percent when imprinted in amulets and by 100 percent when imprinted in two-handed weapons.

If you’re looking for more class-specific aspects, head to Jalal’s Vigil dungeon to get another.

About the author