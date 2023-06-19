How to complete the Votive Passing side quest in Diablo 4

Where to find the resting sites and what to say to Maisie.

Votive Passing is a side quest in Diablo 4, which starts when you speak to Chieftain Asgail in Braestaig after completing the Parting Embers campaign quest. Chieftain Asgail asks you to mark the resting sites of three lost hunters with charms of passing. But you’ve got to find them first.

Your map will be marked with a large circular outline north of Braestaig, roughly corresponding to the Ancestor Heights. All three resting site locations are in Ancestor Heights within that circle. But pinpointing each one isn’t so easy.

All Votive Passing resting site locations in Diablo 4

These are not arrows. They represent solemn gravestones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From Braestaig, head north through the Aisle of Whispers until you reach Ancestor Heights. The first Slain Hunter is lying in front of the large cliff in the southern half of Ancestor Heights. There is a large torch, and some crude stone ruins nearby, and the area is guarded by three Wildwoods and a pack of Vengeful Spirits. To tick it off your list, interact with the Ward of Passing next to the Slain Hunter, not just with the Slain Hunter.

You don’t need to interact with any of the Slain Hunters if you don’t want to. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Slain Hunter is lying by a cliff on the right-hand (or east, if you prefer) side of Ancestor Heights, where the large rock formation overlaps with the blue circle. Again, remember not to just interact with the Slain Hunter. Interact with the Ward of Passing to build it.

Congratulations! You’re a funeral director now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third and final Slain Hunter is at the top (or the northern edge, if you prefer) of the blue circle, slightly to the left. It’s near a rotten tree and a Slain Miner. Build the Ward of Passing to complete the set, but not to complete the quest.

The Slain Miner has some ore that he no longer needs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Where to search for the Votive Passing voice in Diablo 4

If you don’t talk to him, maybe he doesn’t die. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head right (east) towards the blue circle that just appeared over the path leading out of Ancestor Heights. Halfway up the path, you’ll find a Wounded Hunter. Speak to him, and he’ll die, but it’s totally not your fault. In a gasping, vague sort of way. he’ll ask you to deliver a Handmade Torc to someone called Maisie. Maisie is back in Braestaig, very close to where you started this quest.

Which Votive Passing dialogue choice is best in Diablo 4?

Just say whatever you like to her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you speak to Maisie, you’ll get a choice of what to say to her:

“Airidah thought it was a necessary price to prepare for what is to come.”

Or

“Fearing the death of her people, Airidah only brought more in haste.”

Your choice of dialogue makes no real difference here, so say whatever you think is most appropriate. I went with “Fearing the death…” to which Maisie’s response was pretty depressing. But the quest was completed, and that’s the main thing. You can get back to Act II now.

