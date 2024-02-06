How to complete the Lootmaster objective in Diablo 4

Challenges are unique tasks in Diablo 4 that require you to complete a specific task or action a certain number of times. Lootmaster is one such challenge, although players have reported plenty of problems associated with this achievement.

Challenges in Diablo 4 range heavily in difficulty, as challenges are rooted in every aspect of the game. Even without actively pursuing these achievements, you likely have acquired a few playing through the dungeon crawler yourself. Aside from accomplishment, these challenges can also provide aesthetic rewards such as titles.

Lootmaster is a challenge that has given players challenge for various reasons. If you are trying to get this title in Diablo 4, here’s what you need to do.

How to complete Lootmaster in Diablo 4

Helltide Events will be marked on the map by a red outline. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Lootmaster challenge in Diablo 4 you need to open 10 Tortured Gifts in a single Helltide. Helltides are global events that act as a demonic incursion over a particular area of Sanctuary that you can help clear out in exchange for tons of loot.

To open chests in a Helltide event, you need to farm Cinders. Players are typically attracted to open chests that pertain to their current level of content, such as Living Steel chests, but these can be more expensive to open and require more farming. Since we are on a time crunch to get the Lootmaster title, it is better to open regular Tortured Chests that only cost 250 Cinders.

Helltides last around an hour, so if you are actively pursuing the cheaper Tortured Chest in your Helltide, then you should be able to wrap up this challenge quickly.

Lootmaster Bug in Diablo 4, explained

Players have reported frequent issues associated with the Lootmaster challenge released in Diablo 4 since the achievement’s release. In all cases, players are unable to unlock the challenge after opening 10 or more Tortured Gifts. For the time being, this appears to be a common issue among PC players.

If you are running into this issue, then I recommend you restart Diablo 4 before starting on the next Helltide. Currently, there is no verified fix for this bug and it is unclear if Blizzard is aware or working on the issue. For now, you can only hope your next Helltide Tortured Gifts count toward this challenge.