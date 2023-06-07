How to complete the Keeping the Old Traditions quest in Diablo 4

Main story quests will certainly provide enough resources for players to continue their journey in Diablo 4. But many side quests like Keeping the Old Traditions allow players to dive deeper into the game’s lore while unlocking even more rewards.

The Keeping the Old Traditions side quest is one of the earlier ones players will run into in Diablo 4. We first found the quest around the time we were grinding to level 34. Despite looking like a simple and quick quest, it proved itself to be a real challenge, since we had not yet learned how to use emotes in Diablo 4 when we first started the quest.

Where to find the Keeping the Old Traditions quest in Diablo 4

The Keeping the Old Traditions quest can be found in an area close to the Jirandai Waypoint.

Teleport to the Jirandai Waypoint. Move toward the northeast from the waypoint and toward the north of the Champions Demise dungeon. Follow the path from the dungeon and climb up the cliff to find the book that will start the quest.

Diablo 4 Keeping the Old Traditions walkthrough

You can complete the Keeping the Old Traditions quest by following the steps below.

Move to the marked area on your map after selecting Keeping the Old Traditions as your active mission Look for a giant statue in the marked area. Use the “Yes” emote in front of the statue. Open the chest that will spawn after using the emote.

The giant statue in the Keeping the Old Traditions quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Looting the chest is the final step of the Keeping the Old Traditions quest in Diablo 4.

