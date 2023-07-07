How to complete the A Sodden Pact sidequest in Diablo 4

A Sodden Pact is a side quest in Diablo 4 that is started right after the completion of the Whispers from Below side quest. The quest will be immediately added to your journal and to begin it, all you need to do is speak with Roina, who is standing near the Abandoned Coast.

After speaking with Roina though, the quest begins to get a little confusing. Your next objective is to collect hair from Sodden Growths and return to Roina. But players are having a difficult time actually finding where these Sodden Growths are. Below, we will explain exactly how you can complete A Sodden Pact and find those Sodden Growths in Diablo 4.

A Sodden Pact in Diablo 4 solution, explained

When you’re done talking to Roina, a large blue quest circle will appear on your map. This indicates where you need to go to look for the Sodden Growths.

While the blue circle will tell you what boundary to stay in, it won’t tell you precisely where to locate the Sodden Growths. What you’re looking for are large, gray stumps growing out of the ground. The stumps will have long strands of hair spread out on the ground and be built sort of like a pyramid, as seen below.

How the Sodden Growths look like in the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can interact with each Sodden Growth, which will be labeled as such, to collect its hair. Luckily, the first Sodden Growth is located directly to the left of Roina after you’re done talking to her. After you collect that one, you need to find four more. You can see where the Sodden Growths are located in the list below.

The next Sodden Growth after collecting the one near Roina is found directly east. Follow the east road straight until you see a burned-down shack. Enter it, go to the back left, and find the growth. Now, head back to Roina and go north from her location. Veer to the right of the statue in the middle of the circular area and find another burned-down shack just past the statue. Go inside to find the next growth. Go out of the shack and turn up and to the right. Straddle the outer edge of the blue circle boundary until you see a road that splits between two shacks. Take the left on that road and then go to the inlet to the south. The next growth is in the inlet. Finally, head west from the inlet and up to the dead-end road. The last Sodden Growth is located at the end of the road.

With all your Sodden Growths collected, return to Roina and then your next objective will tell you to head northwest. Simply follow the quest marker to that location. There, you will interact with a bloated corpse and then wait for Roina to arrive.

Once she does, you will speak to her, and the A Sodden Pact side quest will be complete. Then, you will immediately activate the Untangling Truths quest in Diablo 4.

