Elon Musk named his Diablo 4 character ‘IWillNeverDie’—Blizzard’s president will double check

Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra found out that Elon Musk’s Diablo 4 character is named “IWillNeverDie” and he wants to know if Twitter’s head honcho has lived up to the name.

In a Twitter Space on July 23, Elon Musk revealed that he’s been playing Diablo 4 with a character named “IWillNeverDie”. Ybarra quickly found out about this and is considering asking the game’s devs to find check if Elon Musk’s character has actually died and whether he’s playing in Hardcore mode.

Maybe I should have the team see how many times he's actually died – what think? Wonder if he's playing hardcore. @elonmusk https://t.co/vT1K9YCrJB — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) July 23, 2023

For context, if you play Diablo 4 in hardcore mode and die, your character will be deleted instantly. So seeing that he was playing during the Spaces, it would be safe to say that he still hasn’t died yet if he was playing on hardcore mode.

A little digging and it seems like Elon Musk is playing as a Druid, but we still can’t confirm whether he’s playing in hardcore mode or not.

I mean … whaddaya call this … pic.twitter.com/dO9EiggqiI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

In that same Twitter Space, Musk also revealed that he’s proud of himself for finishing Halo Infinite on Legendary difficulty. Someone asked Elon if he played Super Smash Bros, with the Tesla founder laughing and acknowledging that while his kids love it, he thought the game was silly at first but then found it to be complicated.

As of writing, there’s no response from Elon about the tweet at this moment. However, it isn’t farfetched to say that Elon is a gamer. He once revealed that video games have been a large part of his life and were why he got into the tech industry. He has also revealed his favorite games which include Overwatch, which is another game by Blizzard Entertainment. He also played an absolutely terrible Elden Ring build though, so he may not be a very good gamer.

