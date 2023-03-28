Diablo 4’s tedious Prologue quest is actually one of the game’s most important missions

Now it’s over, one of the biggest talking points about the Diablo 4 beta has been the prologue. On the one hand, some feel it is too long and mind-numbing, particularly when repeated since it takes around 50 to 80 minutes to complete. On the other hand, others think the storytelling is incredible, perhaps even the best in the series.

Given all the discussion, one of the quest designers who helped create it explained why it plays out the way it does, and why it slows the pace and forces players to do things that seem tedious—and the answer is because it’s actually very important.

Essentially, the first point of the prologue is to teach players about Kyovashad, a militaristic settlement that serves as the capital of the Fractured Peaks, as well as its inhabitants and their customs. It shows you how important their religion is, and in turn, the Cathedral of Light, which, in turn, allows players to familiarize themselves with Diablo 4’s setting.

The second point is the prologue provides background information on Lorath and his purpose in the world. His dialogue and mannerisms also show players that their characters aren’t anything special and that even though they’re playing the role of the story’s hero, their characters are not omnipotent and exist relative to other heroes with their own aspirations.

And of course, on a technical level, the prologue and its narrative serve as a tool to allow Lorath to leave the character and enter the city, which is essential to progression. This had to be done anyway, so why not make it an engrossing experience?

During the #DiabloIV beta weekend, I noticed a bunch of people asking questions about this moment in the Prologue. I wanted to take a moment and explain how a beat like this gets created and the reasoning behind it. Spoilers within! 1/ pic.twitter.com/szRzKoZdN2 — Harrison G. Pink 💙 (@GilesPink) March 27, 2023

Ultimately, the prologue was the result of hard work from a dedicated team of artists, designers, programmers, and writers, and although it is long, it seems to be winning fans over.

“Whoever wrote and directed the Diablo 4 prologue, give them a raise. It was the most fantastic piece of storytelling in any Diablo, nay Blizzard game, I’ve ever seen,” said one enthusiastic fan in summary.