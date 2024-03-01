Diablo 4 update 1.3.3 patch notes: Vampiric Powers, class balancing, Seneschal companion changes

The next Diablo 4 update, Patch 1.3.3, is the midseason update for the game’s third and current season, the Season of the Construct.

While some players may already be looking ahead to season four after news broke that the next season will have a public test realm, the midseason update for the current season has added some prominent changes, including the partial return of a previous season’s key feature.

Rather than bog you down with the full list of patch notes, we’ve taken each major section of the Diablo 4 Patch 1.3.3 notes and summarized it, which should help you decide whether a return to Sanctuary is urgent or not.

Diablo 4 March 5 update: Patch 1.3.3 notes

The return of Vampiric Powers

A small selection of Vampiric Powers have returned to Diablo 4. These powers were previously introduced and featured during Season of Blood, and their power levels have been “tweaked” to better fit in the current season.

Players can acquire these powers as Legendary Aspects during Season of the Construct and can apply them to their gear.

Here are the Vampiric Powers that will be available in Season of the Construct:

Vampiric Power Effect(s) Of Accursed Touch Lucky Hit: Up to a 20-35 percent chance to inflict Vampiric Curse on enemies. Enemies afflicted by Vampiric Curse are also Vulnerable. Vampiric Curse’s stored souls deal 20-50 percent increased damage. Of Metamorphosis When you Evade, turn into a cloud of bats, becoming Unstoppable for 2.5 seconds. Enemies along your path take Physical Damage and are inflicted with Vampiric Curse. Evade’s cooldown is increased by five to 10 seconds. Blood Boiling When your Core skills Overpower an enemy, spawn three Volatile Blood Drops. Collecting a Volatile Blood Drop causes it to explode, dealing Physical Damage around you. Every 20 seconds, your next Skill is guaranteed to Overpower. Hectic For every five Basic Skills you cast, one of your active Cooldowns is reduced by two to four seconds. Undying Casting Skills heals you for 0.5 to two percent Life. This heals for an additional one percent Life while you are below 50 percent Life. Of the Moonrise Damaging an enemy with a Basic skill grants you four percent Attack Speed for 10 seconds, stacking up to five times. Upon reaching maximum stacks, you enter a Vampiric Bloodrage, gaining 40-80 percent Basic Skill damage and 15 percent Movement Speed for 10 seconds.

Diablo 4 update 1.3.3 class balance changes

Here’s a summary of the class balance changes coming in the 1.3.3 update, by class. For the most part, every class received some damage increases and various buffs to different abilities, passives, unique items, and Legendary Aspects.

Barbarian: Increased Fury gain from active skills and the Endless Fury passive. Damage increases to Bash, Battle Bash, Frenzy, Flay, and Prime Call of the Ancients skills. Gohr’s Devastating Grips and Aspect of the Iron Warrior buffed.

Druid: Increased Spirit generation from Earth Spike, Wind Shear, Claw, and Maul. Damage increases to Earth Spike, Wind Shear, Claw, Maul, Fierce Claw, Wolves, Poison Creepers, and Ravens. Damage increases to passives Quickshift, Bestial Rampage, Ursine Strength, and Perfect Storm. Storm’s Companion and Seismic Shift aspect buffed.

Necromancer: Damage/life increases to Skeleton Warrior, Skeleton Reaper, Skeleton Frost Mage, Skeleton Shadow Mage, Skeleton Sacrifice Mage, and Golem. Blood Surge damage per bonus enemy drained reduced, but Nova damage drastically increased. Damage increases to Sever, Blight, Paranormal Blight, Supernatural Blight, Corpse Explosion, Plague Corpse Explosion, and Blood Wave. Buffs to passives Death’s Approach (previously known as Death’s Reach), Spiked Armor, Death’s Embrace. Hellbent Commander, Crippling Darkness. Buffs to Aspect of Hardened Bones and Blood-Bathed Aspect.

Sorcerer: Damage increases to Incinerate, Hydra, and Ball Lightning. Buffs to Enhanced Incinerate, Destructive Incinerate, and Greater Incinerate. Buffs to passives Icy Veil, Snap Freeze, Soulfire, Avalanche, and Shocking Impact. Buffs to Of Searing Wards and Of Overwhelming Currents aspects.

Rogue: Damage increases to Flurry, Rain of Arrows, and Rapid Fire. Attack speed increases to Heartseeker, Forceful Arrow. Improved Flurry now also deals 20 percent increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. Advanced Flurry now also deals 40 percent increased damage after evading through an enemy. Precision passive bonus stack requirement reduced. Damage increases to Of Encircling Blades and Shadowslicer aspects. Of Branching Volleys aspect deals increased damage and has a higher chance of splitting into two arrows after ricocheting.



Seneschal companion nerfs

The devs have noted that a few Seneschal companion abilities are “overperforming” and they’ve reduced the power of those abilities while addressing “a couple of unintended interactions.”

Bonus damage reduced for Bleeding Support and Burning Support.

Tempest no longer gains bonus damage and duration when reapplied or when it spreads.

Poison Support no longer reapplies the Construct’s damage bonuses when it spreads.

In addition to the above changes, the cost reduction of crafting Uber Unique items has been reduced from five Resplendent Sparks to just four, and dozens of bug fixes have been made.