Diablo 4 Traveler’s Superstition: How to pay your respects

Alongside Diablo 4’s extensive main campaign, there are plenty of side quests that will also fill the wide world of Sanctuary. Traveler’s Superstition is a side quest that can be picked up around the Rotspill Delta that can grant players a nice reward.

While traveling in the northeast of the Rotspill Delta, you may come across a crashed ship with a protruding mermaid statue. If you interact with this statue, you will be met with an ominous message that reads the following:

“Show her respect, and she will surely accompany you on your way. Ignore her, and suffer the same fate as these poor fools.”

Though this message appears threatening, there is no punishment for simply walking by this statue. Instead, you can only gain a small reward by showing your respect, though how exactly do you do this?

How to pay your respects to the statue in Diablo 4

Though the quest information gives no clue as to how you are meant to “show her respect,” the process is actually quite easy. Simply stand in front of the statue, open your emote wheel, and select the “hello” option.

Select the “hello” emote on your wheel | Screenshot by Dot Esports

It took me a while to find this out, as I cycled through almost every emote option before landing on “hello.” After you wave to the statue, you will be gifted with a small treasure chest that suddenly appears in front of you.

From what I have gathered, what exactly drops out of this chest will vary depending on the person. Whenever I completed this short but sweet side quest, I picked up an Iron Skin elixir, gold, and additional XP.

Where to find the Traveler’s Superstition quest in Diablo 4

The Traveler’s Superstition side quest can be found in the northeastern part of the Rotspill Delta found along the eastern coast of Sanctuary.

This side quest can be found along the Rotspill Delta | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quest itself can be found on your world map, marked by a blue exclamation point that similarly notes all accessible side quests. Initially, I was confused by the lack of a typical quest giver, though you will only receive this short side quest after you interact with the nearby statue.

