Diablo 4 Traveler’s Prayer: How to give thanks at the shrine

From unlocking and summoning golems to keeping up with Lorath Nahr, there are lots of quests and lore bits that for players to complete in Diablo 4.

In some of these adventures, you may need to overpower hordes of mobs, while some can allow you to keep your blades or staffs clean. During the Traveler’s Prayer quest, players are asked to “give thanks at the shrine.”

While finding the shrine is a rather straightforward task, the giving thanks part might be a challenge of its own.

How to give thanks at the shrine in Diablo 4 Traveler’s Prayer

Approach the shrine

Press E or the Up button on the D-Pad to bring up the emote menu.

Find the “thanks” emote and use it.

Once the player uses the “thanks” emote, a chest will appear next to the shrine, Pilgrim’s Supplies. They will then need to inspect this chest to complete the Traveler’s Prayer side quest.

Though you can stick to the main storyline quests, side challenges serve as a decent way to gather more resources and gear up before difficult encounters. They also have fun and interactive mini-stories attached to them, allowing you to get familiar with the Diablo 4 universe through side characters.

One downside of side quests is that they might fill your inventory with items that you may not have a use for, and that’s where salvaging gear comes in. All the equipment you don’t need can be transformed into crafting materials that can be used later.