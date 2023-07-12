Diablo 4 Rogue Imbuement: Which is best?

The Rogue is a popular class in Diablo 4 with significant damage output that can be expanded with the use of Imbuement skills. Capable of fighting in close quarters or from range, the Rogue class in Diablo 4 has a lot of versatility. But, it does lack survivability compared to other classes, which can make it tricky to play.

As a Rogue, the focus is inflicting Vulnerable status on as many enemies as possible and following it up with attacks, from range and short distance.

Imbuement skills are another key part of any Rogue build and can make all the difference. But what Rogue imbuement skill is best?

What are Imbuement skills in Diablo 4?

A mechanic unique to the Rogue class, the ability to Imbue allows players to “change playstyle on the fly” by adding specific elemental damage upon their attacks. Imbuements in Diablo 4 are first activated by the Rogue, with the boosts being added as a special status to the next two Imbueable skills you use.

There are three types of Imbuements in Diablo 4, which are Shadow, Poison, and Cold.

How do Imbuement skills work in Diablo 4?

After activating an Imbuement, Rogue players can then use their abilities to inflict those effects upon multiple enemies. However, not every skill takes advantage of Imbuements. The following skills can be Imbued:

Barrage

Flurry

Penetrating Shot

Rapid Fire

Twisting Blades

Dash

Shadow Step

Rain of Arrows

After activating an Imbuement, the Imbued effects are added to the next two attacks from the above list. You will need to recast your Imbuement once the two Imbued attacks have been deployed.

Rogues use Imbuement and Traps as key tools in their arsenal. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

What is the best Imbuement for Rogues in Diablo 4?

Each of the Imbuement skills is extremely useful in specific situations, though my go-to option has been Shadow Imbuement as it is particularly effective when dealing with large groups of enemies. Shadow Imbuement is therefore the best for Rogues to use if they are a solo player or are utilizing an AOE build, while Poison Imbuement is effective against single-targets and shows its strength in boss fights.

Cold Imbuement, meanwhile, is generally useable in any situation and can be particularly effective if you are using a ranged build. However, the majority of elites and bosses cannot be frozen.

Can you use two Imbuements at once in Diablo 4?

Yes, it is possible to use two Imbuements at once in Diablo 4, with the Cold Imbuement standing out as the best to pick up as a secondary Imbuement skill as it pairs very well with both Shadow and Poison.

You can use the combo of the two Imbuements to freeze mob enemies, allowing you to focus on inflicting damage upon a single target with the Poison Imbuement, or to group enemies together to then attack with a Shadow Imbuement.

It is worth remembering you cannot have two Imbuements running at the same time and activating a second Imbuement overwrites the original Imbuement.

Related: Diablo 4 players are finally finishing the campaign and gushing over THAT cutscene

Therefore, if you use two Imbuements in your build it’s best to use a first Imbuement, cast your two Imbued attacks, and then repeat the process with the second. Depending on your cooldowns, this can work extremely effectively.

About the author