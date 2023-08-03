Diablo 4 players want an old feature back for more flexible builds—and to save gold

Diablo 4 infused Blizzard’s dungeon-crawler franchise with tons of new content, builds, and mechanics. Though newest game in the Diablo franchise released to a positive reception, players quickly discovered one change they would like to swiftly revert.

Reddit user u/Feather_Sigil expressed the frustrations felt by many Diablo players today toward the new skill tree and respec system. Like many other AARPGs, you can fill out a skill tree that unlocks special abilities, passives, and other benefits that power up your character and round out your desired build.

Though you can respec and refund all your skill points if you want to experiment with other builds, it comes at a price. As u/Feather_Sigil points out, this process can be expensive. Once at level 50 it costs approximately 52,000 gold to respec, with this price expanding to 400,000 at level 100.

The cost to respec will scale with your level. At the beginning it won’t be too expensive | Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you are the type of player who enjoys testing out multiple playstyles, it ultimately might be more cost effective to create an entirely new character. The thread’s poster pointed out that Diablo 3’s unconventional respec system now appears much more liberating in retrospect.

Compared to Diablo 4’s restrictive talent tree, players had complete freedom to shift their skill points around at will in Diablo 3. At any point if you wanted to try out a new ability or entirely different build on any character, all you had to do was simply open your menu and move around points.

Though many Diablo 4 players echoed similar sentiments and have pleaded for Blizzard to bring back the predecessor’s respec system, others have sought for a compromise. U/Kofmo suggested that instead of completely deleting the current skill tree reset system, Blizzard could allow players to save pre-made builds.

Manually placing all of your talent points each time you want to respec is more than just a pain. If you misclick or mistake one ability for another, you will need to spend another potential 400,000 gold to start the process over again.

Whether it be a complete backtrack to Diablo 3’s system or just a revision, it’s clear that Diablo 4 players are signaling Blizzard that its time for a change. Patch 1.1.1 dropped shortly after the dungeon crawler’s release with plenty of more updates over the horizon. It is entirely possible that Blizzard could consider a change somewhere down the line.

