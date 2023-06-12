Diablo 4 players think they may have just uncovered the game’s next new class

A piece of lore from the Book of Lorath may have just revealed that Diablo 4’s next class will be the Blood Knight, leaving players divided.

The Book of Lorath is a compendium released by Blizzard in June 2023. In this book, Lorath, known as the last Horadrim, writes down his knowledge so he’ll be able to pass it down to the people who will inherit the fight against the Prime Evils.

The Horadrims is a group of people gathered by the Arcangel Tyrael whose main objective is to defeat the three Prime Evils: Mephisto, Baal, and Diablo. While doing so, they’ve imparted knowledge to people and written books such as The Book of Lorath.

Now, an eagle-eyed fan discovered that the Book of Lorath specifically mentions the existence of an elusive Brotherhood of Blood Knights which makes it a prime candidate of being the next class to be introduced in Diablo 4.

This theory hasn’t garnered widespread support though, with the comments divided between those who are fans, and those with concerns. Some think that the Blood Knight may overlap with the Necromancer’s blood build and that they’d really want to see a holy class first before another class that’s in tune with darkness.

This class speculation is further bolstered by rumors floating around that Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal will be getting a crossover.

Diablo Immortal was datamined in May 2023, and it revealed that there’s a very good chance that the Blood Knight is joining the playable classes of Diablo Immortal. This is the same class that’s being hinted at in the Book of Lorath.

If there’s going to be a crossover between the two, introducing the Blood Knight in both of the games at the same time is an explosive way to do it.

Diablo 4 players have already been asking for a new class to be introduced in the game, specifically one that is attuned to the light. The Blood Knight isn’t what they were expecting, but a new class is still a new class, we’re just going to have to wait for what Blizzard is cooking.

About the author