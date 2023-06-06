Diablo 4 players are hoping devs shine some light into hell with next round of classes

Diablo 4’s current classes seem to fail players who want to play a role more ‘attuned to the light’, with many voicing their thoughts in the hope devs will include Crusaders or Monks as part of a future DLC.

Players took to social media to connect over how much they wanted a light-attuned class to be introduced to the world of Diablo as the current classes of Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer, and Druid seem to be aligned more with darkness or are otherwise neutral, despite the game’s theme.

Many flocked to the Reddit thread and showed their support by adding their suggestions for new classes or adjustments they see fit for the game. One user suggested they’d find it interesting if classes had two attunements and a player could be able to choose from either the “demonic or angelic versions of each class.” For example, a Knight would either be a dark-attuned Blood Knight or a light-attuned Crusader.

Another said that they’d love to play a Dragon Knight with jumping abilities that use a spear. They were met with a reply stating the user should probably play as a Dragoon in Final Fantasy 14, to which the original commenter hit back with “I want to play Diablo 4 as a dragoon.”

One observant player pointed out that leaving Crusaders and Monks out of the base game is a way for the devs to compel players to buy the classes as DLCs once they are introduced further down the track. Diablo 3 had the same way of introducing classes to players as the Crusader was only available after the Reaper of Souls expansion was released.

Diablo 4 scored an 87 on Metacritic due to it earning praise from players and critics alike. While the game is currently in early access—only accessible for people who bought the Ultimate Edition—it will be available to the wider public on June 6.

