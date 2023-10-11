Diablo 4 players think Blizzard can learn a lesson from upcoming new Druid Unique

Diablo 4’s Season of Blood begins next week, and players looking to dive back into Blizzard’s ARPG have been scouring the patch notes for cool new changes.

One particular new item caught the eye of a Redditor, who posted their findings on Diablo 4’s subreddit last night, and they were quite pleased with what the notes had to say. But they also want to see more of it.

The item in question is a new Druid Unique Amulet named Dolmen Stone. And for the Redditor and others, this item especially stands out from the rest of the new ones coming in season two.

“Among the list of the first several Uniques outlined in the patch notes, one is not like the others (mostly),” Reddit user BoomShackles said. “Most of these new Uniques change how some of your skills work, but they are more or less passive changes that, in the end, just amplify your damage. However, Dolmen Stone changes the way your Boulder skill behaves and even interacts with another skill. This is the type of gameplay that players can look to gearing into, unlocking new play styles, and not just bigger damage numbers because there’s a percentage chance for an effect to trigger.”

Dolmen Stone is one of 12 new Uniques coming as part of season two as a new World Tier Four drop. “Casting Boulder while Hurricane is active will cause your boulders to rotate around you,” its description in the patch notes reads.

“Lots of praise to go around for sure, but these mechanical and behavioral changes for a character to have need to be the future,” BoomShackles said, speaking of the overall positive changes coming to season two.

Several other Diablo 4 enthusiasts felt the same way, hoping to see more Unique items behave like this in future seasons.

“I was watching that stream, and while they were going through the unique updates I was like “hmm ok, cool, nice, sounds good, FUCKING [YOU WHAT], MATE?!” one reply said. “I was immediately like ‘I want that fucking item.’ THAT’S the type of chase feeling we need.”

Season two of Diablo 4 is full of all kinds of quality-of-life changes, gameplay updates, and additions such as new Legendary Aspects, Paragon Glyphs, and Uniques like the one above. It seems like a good time to try the game again if you’ve tapered off since the summer, and the community agrees.

Diablo 4’s Season of Blood begins next week on Oct. 17.

About the author