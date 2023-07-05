Diablo 4 players reveal their biggest frustrations about the game so far

Players have convened in a Reddit thread to voice their frustrations in Diablo 4. SO far, they range from horseriding to people not chatting.

In a Reddit thread posted on July 5, Diablo 4 player and OP begged the question: “What is your biggest frustration so far?” They promptly answered with: “And why is it horseriding?” This is a valid concern as people have been thinking the horse riding mechanic can be kind of clunky. For instance, your horse’s speed is actually determined by how far you place your cursor relative to your character. If the cursor is close, the horse just walks slowly and if you drag it away, it’s going to run.

A player voiced their concerns regarding people not chatting when you talk to them, but it’s one of the things that the community has already acknowledged as one of the game’s biggest problems. Another player brought up the grind and how boring it really is, including resetting your skills and paragon board. Resetting your skills and paragon board cost a lot of money and time, as such, people are asking the devs to include a loadout system.

There are others that people have pointed out such as inventory and stash spaces which tend to get full quickly, especially inventory. People have also been experiencing server issues until now with no signs of a fix from the devs. All in all, this thread is pretty loaded with a lot of things the players think need attention from the developers.

Hopefully, they’re seeing the thread and we’ll have some answers for those in the upcoming Diablo 4 dev stream.

