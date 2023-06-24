Diablo 4 fans are pleading with devs to implement a feature that saved Destiny 2

Diablo 4 fans who have reached the endgame or have grown bored of their builds are tired of pressing the reset skill button and wasting their hard-earned gold on a respec and are now asking the devs for a feature recently implemented in rival title Destiny 2.

For a game such as Diablo 4 where there are multiple viable builds for one class, you’d expect that you can switch builds quickly. But no—you’re forced to reassign all those ability points and paragon points which can eat up quite a bit of time.

As such, in a post in the game’s subreddit, players highlighted a fundamental problem of the game which is the lack of a loadout system.

As one player pointed out, although it took developers Bungie a long time to make happen, Destiny 2 has had this system implemented recently with the feature installed alongside the Lightfall expansion in Feb. 2023, and was a huge time saver for guardians. Previously, Destiny 2 players would have to utilize third-party applications to move items from their vault to their inventory.

Popular applications like Destiny Item Manager would allow guardians to save specific armor, weapons, mods, and subclass load-outs to a slot, with the whole setup equipped with a touch of a button. Now, thanks to Lightfall, players can do all of this from within the game—and their Diablo counterparts want in.

Diablo 4 would benefit heavily from this kind of system in the same way Destiny 2 did. Being able to switch from build to build quickly can save a lot of time resulting in more time playing and less time spent on the ability board, unless truly necessary. Even having a third-party companion app the same way as Destiny 2 can help with this, maybe even going as far as to help with inventory and stash management too.

Another player stated this loadout system was actually implemented in Diablo 3 which confused members of the community, with some wondering why the developers didn’t include it given the feature’s popularity in previous versions of the game.

Another said the Diablo developers wanted to force players to think carefully about their character’s build and tie them to an identity, saying users should “have some pride in [their] characters and deliberation instead of abandoning them.”

For now, we can only hope that the devs are listening so features like this loadout system could possibly make it into Diablo 4 in the future, perhaps as part of a seasonal addition.

