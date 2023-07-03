Diablo 4 players have perfect solution to Aspects’ biggest problem

Diablo 4 offers plenty for players to grind and focus their attention on, though the Aspect system comes with some problems.

Aspects in Diablo 4 provide additional effects to gear and weapons, allowing greater customization in a player’s build and increasing stats across the board or in specific situations.

When unlocking an Aspect as a first-time completion reward for a Dungeon, the Aspect is then available to use infinitely through the Codex of Power. However, it will always roll the lowest possible numbers.

As such, hoarding high-level rolls of Aspects on an item is a necessity but storage slots are at a premium and the variety of Aspects available means that it is difficult to keep things tidy for when you need them.

Diablo 4 players have identified the ideal solution though, with a discussion on Aspects being sparked by one player on Reddit who expressed their wish to upgrade the codex instead of extracting aspects.

Their idea was to keep the current method of finding high-rolled Aspects the same but, instead of being a one-time use item, the Aspect is then put directly into your Codex of Power permanently.

It was added that the Codex could be wiped for seasonal characters, while it would provide the added bonus of giving completionists a reason to go Aspect hunting to fully max out their Codex.

The post received over 3,000 upvotes and almost 500 comments, with other players sharing their ideas for how the Aspect system and the Codex of Power could be improved.

Ideas included moving the entire aspect system to the Codex, with extracted Aspects being stored there and remaining a one-time-use item, and a way to search for specific Aspects that have been collected.

Overall, the idea received the seal of approval from the community, with many players sharing how their stash is full of legendary gear because the Aspect may be of use in the future.

About the author