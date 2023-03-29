Diablo 4 players think the game desperately needs new inventory feature

Diablo 4 completed its open beta on Monday. But while it mostly went down positively, some players think the game should have a separate stash just for gems.

If you were having problems stashing your gems and thought it was tedious to rearrange everything inside your storage, you’re not alone. Diablo 4 players voiced their concerns about the issue in a recent Reddit post.

The comments are all in agreement that the game should have this feature. Diablo 4 has a separate stash for elixirs but a gemstone stash is nowhere to be seen. Thankfully, the developers have already responded to this issue and are more than aware there’s a gem cluttering problem.

Games like Path of Exile have a similar feature where players have a stash dedicated to gems. This is a paid feature, however. We still have no information as to how Blizzard will deal with this problem. But if the devs eventually include a gem tab, this feature will likely be free.

For now, all players can do is sit and wait for Diablo 4 to officially launch later this year. Blizzard has set a release date for June 6, 2023.