Diablo 4 players demand big change to how XP works after hitting level cap

Diablo 4 players are so tired of gaining experience points for nothing once they reach level 100 that they’re now demanding the Blizzard developers implement changes that will make killing mobs at level cap more rewarding.

The outcry, started on Reddit on Sept. 6, is focused around one suggestion; once Diablo 4 players crest the pinnacle of the leveling system and rank up to 100, they should be given some other kind of reward for all their slaughtering across Sanctuary. The standout demand was Murmuring Obols to spend at the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Players usually flock to this Diablo NPC once they have enough Obols so they can buy unidentified equipment ranging from common to legendary rarities.

There were more suggestions thrown in by the Diablo 4 community too, with many riffing on the idea that Obols would drop instead of experience.

One player suggested Blizzard add a new vendor that max-leveled players could go to exchange their experience points for other currencies like golds, glyph upgrade tokens, and even mystery legendary caches.

By doing so, they said, people will be more obligated to play their level 100 characters and further improve their builds or equipment instead of just quitting or starting a new character which can be quite repetitive and could lead to the players leaving the game as there’s just nothing to do once you reach the level cap.

Another suggestion was just to uncap paragon levels. By doing so, people can infinitely level their paragon boards and become even more overpowered. This one may not be so likely, however, because it could easily mess up PvP balancing.

Ultimately, the suggestion to have an NPC where players can exchange XP for another currency reigned supreme, with many hoping Blizzard would quickly take notice.

This experience issue is just one small drop in the ocean of problems Diablo 4 has been having since its first season, though many players are still hoping Blizzard can turn it all around and make the game enjoyable again.

More to do at level 100 would be a good first step to that goal.

