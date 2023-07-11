Diablo 4 players can get free mount armor thanks to Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime subscribers have a limited time to get their hands on a free piece of Diablo 4 mount armor.

Surging in popularity since release, Diablo 4 is now partnering with Amazon for the first time to provide players with mount armor, continuing Blizzard’s long-term association with the company.

As part of Amazon’s Prime Day celebrations on July 11 and 12, Prime subscribers can get their hands on the “Brackish Fetch” Mount Bundle for free by following these steps—a bargain considering it is usually sold for 800 Platinum.

The “Brackish Fetch” Mount Bundle consists of three items: the Scales of the Dead Sea Mount Armor, the Mariner Will Mount Trophy, and the Dead Sea Vessel Mount Trophy.

🔥 GET IT WHILE IT'S HOT 🔥



The @Diablo IV Brackish Fetch Mount can be yours now, so don't miss out on this #PrimeDay beauty right here, Prime members!



🐴 https://t.co/9jDJLHNTzn pic.twitter.com/GAxcj6sTSM — Prime Gaming (@primegaming) July 6, 2023

While it may not come across as the most exciting of rewards, it’s a great piece of gear to spice up your beloved mount in the game and move it away from the mundane horse look.

A word of warning, though: You need to progress in the campaign to be able to access the mount, which requires the completion of the first three Acts.

After you’ve done so, talk with Donan in the Cathedral of Light to receive a quest titled “Donan’s Favour.” You simply need to speak to the Stable Master in Kyovashad, who will give you your first mount.

From there, you can interact with the Stable Master in any town in Diablo 4 to equip the Brackish Fetch Mount Armor and access further customization options for your mount.

The Brackish Fetch Mount Armor Bundle will be available for Prime members to acquire for free until Aug. 3.

About the author