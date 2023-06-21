Diablo 4 Amazon Prime Gaming: How to claim your Prime Day reward

Amazon is offering a heap of rewards to celebrate Prime Day, including some gear in Diablo 4.

Blizzard Entertainment is regular partners of Amazon and Twitch, with the new collaboration offering a treat for Diablo 4 players.

If you want to take advantage of the offerings on Prime Day, here’s all the information you’ll need on how to obtain and redeem the items.

How Diablo 4 Amazon Prime Day rewards work

Getting hold of Amazon Prime Day rewards is simple, though you will need to have an active Amazon Prime membership.

Connect your Prime and Battle.net accounts Link your Battle.net account to your Twitch account Look for a Twitch notification informing you of Diablo 4 rewards and follow the steps provided.

How to get your Diablo 4 Prime Day reward

To get your reward, you need to visit the Prime Gaming Rewards page. Once you’ve logged into your account, you should see all the available rewards across a variety of games.

Look for Diablo 4 and click the “claim” button. This is currently not available because the reward is not launched until Prime Day, so be sure to check back on July 11.

What is the Diablo 4 Prime Day reward?

The “Brackish Fetch” Mount Bundle is up for grabs for Diablo 4 players for free, whereas the Mount Bundle is usually sold for 800 Platinum.

The “Brackish Fetch” Mount Bundle consists of the Scales of the Dead Sea Mount Armor, the Mariner Will Mount Trophy, and the Dead Sea Vessel Mount Trophy.

