Diablo 4 players are furious about cosmetic prices but one optimist has the perfect take

There's a very simple solution, but you may not like it.

Diablo 4 players have been kicking up a stink over what they see as really hefty price tag for cosmetics, some of which cost well over $20 USD, but one player has the perfect solution to this problem—just don’t buy them.

Regardless of the game, whether it’s League of Legends, Overwatch, or Fortnite, skins or cosmetics will always be popular because players love customizing their character or favorite champion. Unfortunately, for Diablo 4 players, cosmetics are pretty pricey, and you’ll be pressed to find one for under $10 in the store.

Some players can’t fathom spending such an excessive amount on a single cosmetic. But, one player has the simplest solution: just don’t fork out the cash.

Understandably, if you want to spend your hard-earned money on cosmetics, go for it. But if the cosmetics aren’t necessary or don’t add value to gameplay, they might not even be worth it. They may look great, but are they worth the price tag?

For many, it’s not worth it, and there are better things you can spend your hard-earned money on or do to change your appearance. Some Diablo players enjoy transmogging their characters or even staying in their Werebear or Werewolf forms just to avoid having their characters wear clothes or entertain the idea of buying cosmetics.

But like all gaming companies, this is just one of the many strategies Blizzard uses to monetize its title and create a real “fear-of-missing-out” experience. This isn’t the first time Diablo fans have noticed an issue with overpriced purchases, and it certainly won’t be the last either.

Ultimately, it’s up to you whether you buy cosmetics, but not having them won’t detract from the experience; they’re just nice to look at really.

