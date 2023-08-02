Diablo 4 players are desperate to return to one of Sanctuary’s most iconic areas

Diablo 4 players are getting so tired of the same old landscape in Sanctuary that they’re now begging the developers to let them travel to Hell.

On Aug. 2, a Diablo 4 player shared that they’d really love to go back to Hell, discussing how “cool” it is. The players in the comments section also chimed in saying that it’s kind of weird for a game about Hell to only have 30 minutes of gameplay in Hell.

Not everyone agreed though, with another player arguing that maybe the author just misses the story and is tired of running the dungeons. This is unfortunately a big problem for Diablo 4 as the game’s dungeons lack diversity, often using the same tileset and even bosses.

Bobbing and weaving through the memes of the comments section, you’ll find that there are pretty brilliant suggestions for new additions that include Hell, such as an Endless Mode dungeon that sends you through the layers of Hell and a change to Helltides.

This change in Helltides would probably look similar to how Destiny handles their public events when you’re outside roaming the planet. Personally, I think that Diablo 4 is currently in a stagnant state where the devs are kind of confused about how to keep the game fresh and the players happy.

Diablo 4’s first season has been quite a disaster with the developers even backpedaling on some changes which just shows how confused they currently are with the state of the game. Hopefully, they find their footing and regain the players’ trust in them.

