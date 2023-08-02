Diablo 4 players are desperate to return to one of Sanctuary’s most iconic areas

Let us get back to Hell, please.

A screenshot of Lilith entering the gates of Hell in Diablo 4
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Diablo 4 players are getting so tired of the same old landscape in Sanctuary that they’re now begging the developers to let them travel to Hell.

On Aug. 2, a Diablo 4 player shared that they’d really love to go back to Hell, discussing how “cool” it is. The players in the comments section also chimed in saying that it’s kind of weird for a game about Hell to only have 30 minutes of gameplay in Hell.

Can we visit Hell again, please?
by u/The_ADC_Meta in diablo4

Not everyone agreed though, with another player arguing that maybe the author just misses the story and is tired of running the dungeons. This is unfortunately a big problem for Diablo 4 as the game’s dungeons lack diversity, often using the same tileset and even bosses.

Comment
by u/BackinZac from discussion Can we visit Hell again, please?
in diablo4

Bobbing and weaving through the memes of the comments section, you’ll find that there are pretty brilliant suggestions for new additions that include Hell, such as an Endless Mode dungeon that sends you through the layers of Hell and a change to Helltides.

Comment
by u/Timmylaw from discussion Can we visit Hell again, please?
in diablo4

This change in Helltides would probably look similar to how Destiny handles their public events when you’re outside roaming the planet. Personally, I think that Diablo 4 is currently in a stagnant state where the devs are kind of confused about how to keep the game fresh and the players happy.

Diablo 4’s first season has been quite a disaster with the developers even backpedaling on some changes which just shows how confused they currently are with the state of the game. Hopefully, they find their footing and regain the players’ trust in them.

About the author

Cedric Pabriga

A freelance writer who mostly covers VTubers, Smash Ultimate, Genshin Impact, and industry news. He has three years of experience in video games journalism and his bylines can be found on sites such as IGN, IntoTheSpine, and Dot Esports. If he's not working, he's either listening to music or playing another RPG he got his hands on. Either that, or getting lost at a random place.

More Stories by Cedric Pabriga