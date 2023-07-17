Diablo 4 players are frustrated about dungeons for one reason

Diablo 4 players are begging the devs to add more bosses to the game.

Astaroth preparing for battle in a Diablo 4 cutscene.
Diablo 4 players are lamenting the lack of diversity in dungeon bosses that are currently available in the game.

On July 17, a Diablo 4 player complained that the game has recycled their dungeon bosses which makes them very repetitive at times. Due to this, the players are wondering why there’s little to no diversity regarding dungeon bosses, as well as the dungeons themselves.

The comments section is filled with criticism regarding Diablo 4 dungeons with some of them calling it a fetch quest in disguise and that the dungeons are just reskins of other ones that you’ve already encountered during the first parts of the game.

Some people in the comments section are saying that the game is a “minimum viable product”. This means that the game is made just to be good enough to sell and not have bad reviews. Updates that make the game “full” are supposed to follow after.

Some are even wondering why the campaign bosses aren’t included in the dungeons, only for someone to reply that the devs are probably holding it back so they can add it as content later down the road.

For now, players are truly frustrated about the current dungeons that are in the game, which is ironic as the Diablo franchise has been one of the pioneers of the dungeon-crawling genre.

In a dungeon-crawler like Diablo 4, dungeons are key to the players staying around and playing. However, if that’s one of the complaints of the player base, you know that there’s definitely a problem.

