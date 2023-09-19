Diablo 4 players are all getting tricked by the same NPC, and it’s getting annoying

Diablo 4 players are complaining of an unpractical feature that makes them click on the wrong NPC repeatedly, leaving them frustrated.

“How many times have you clicked on this guy at the anvil for the blacksmith,” read the title of a Reddit thread from Sept. 18.

The player showed a screenshot of three NPCs: One standing near an anvil like he’s going to use it, and the others standing around, doing nothing. In all good sense, players will think that the character at the anvil is the Blacksmith—but sometimes, the most logical answer isn’t the right one.

“I used to. I still do, but I used to too,” wrote a user in the comments to express they’re still making the mistake despite knowing this isn’t the right NPC to go see for Blacksmith services.

Others mentioned they lost even more time with this: “I did the entire quest line like an idiot thinking it would unlock the blacksmith,” one wrote. They refer to the quest that this NPC will give players. But the reward isn’t what they expect, since this character apparently cannot use the anvil they stand in front of.

Countless users shared the same experience, expressing how much they hated this character for tricking them. Others said they even clicked on his anvil instead of him, making them lose twice their time.

Diablo 4 has received much criticism since its release, to the point where fans think it’s “dead,” even before the release of season Two, planned for Oct. 17. It will bring a slew of new content to enjoy and quality-of-life changes. Maybe the adjustment of this Blacksmith-lookalike will be one of them.

