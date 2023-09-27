Diablo 4 player thinks this part of the game is the best, and community agrees

The majority of the Diablo 4 player base is struggling to have fun in the game. Players are looking for exciting new ways to experience it, and have reached an agreement: creating a new character.

On Sept. 26, a Diablo player shared how they bring back the spark of excitement for the game. They simply create a new character: “Burnt out on my lvl 72 lightning sorc feeling like I’m getting nowhere. So I made a poison landslide Druid and the game is fun and exciting again.”

The OP mentioned that playing through levels 0-50 is way more fun than 50-100. Many players agree with that and that the start of the game is pretty decent, while the back half slows down somewhat. Growing your character, trying new skills and builds while progressing through the game feels like it should in an action RPG.

It seems that many players are becoming lost after reaching level 70+ and feel like they have completed the game. There is simply nothing worthy to do after that according to players unless you want to farm Uber Lilith or play PvP.

At this point, some community members are fed up with not only the game but even people complaining about the game. A Reddit user mentioned: “I was almost thinking we need automoderator to just reply to every thread with ‘Yeah, we know’ and it would be valid 90% of the time.”

Despite how everyone is tired of complaining, players still want to have fun in Diablo 4, and sharing insight on doing that does not go unappreciated. What else is there to do if the state of the game is, well, bad? “Game is bad because I played for 200 hours and there’s no endgame,” one fan noted.

Season two of Diablo 4, titled Season of the Blood, will release on Oct. 17, 2023. With every new season, players will need to create a new character to play the seasonal content. This can make the experience more refreshing but it will all come down to the changes and content Blizzard will bring to the game.

