Diablo 4 player loses Hardcore character while explaining why season one is good

Diablo 4 streamer and content creator Darth Microtransaction recently saw their Hardcore character die while they were discussing why they think the season one patch is actually good. This resulted in them saying they now hate the patch, for comedic purposes of course.

The clip was posted on Reddit on July 20, where a lot of people gathered to talk about the sudden shift in the player’s demeanor. In the full video the clip came from, the streamer was talking about a Necromancer ability called Blood Mist.

While doing so, their character ended up in the vicinity of an explosion that resulted in their character’s death. Since they were playing in the Hardcore mode, that character was instantly deleted, which prompted their comedic reaction.

“I actually just lost my Hardcore character while trying to explain this to you,” Darth Microtransaction said. “I change my mind, I hate this season.”

But the conversation in the comments of the Reddit post quickly pivoted to Darth Microtransaction as people found the streamer to be a pretty wholesome guy, with one person saying “he doesn’t seem like a streamer” but just “a friend talking about a game.”

Darth Microtransaction has done a lot of streaming and YouTube content for various games like Diablo 4, Diablo Immortal, and various mobile games. While the comments section first looked like a season one diss, the more you scroll, the more you’ll find that the majority of the discussion is actually directed toward the streamer talking in the video.

“I don’t watch streams, but DM’s YouTube content is pretty good,” Reddit user JADW27 said. “I like his take on things and he doesn’t bloat content or waste viewers’ time. … This was an awesome video. I hate that it happened to him, but the fact that it happened is absolutely hilarious.”

Diablo 4’s season one update wasn’t met with the praise the base game released with. People have claimed to be asking for refunds so they can purchase Baldur’s Gate 3. Asmongold even summed up the patch by saying “everything is worse,” which doesn’t help Diablo 4‘s case in the slightest.

