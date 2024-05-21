Diablo 4’s new class: Everything confirmed and what’s still mystery

A new class is confirmed to come to Diablo 4 with the game’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, releasing in late 2024. Here’s everything we know about it and what’s still speculation, leaks, and rumors.

Everything about Diablo 4’s new class that is true

It’s a new class in the Diablo franchise as a whole, so it’s not Witch Doctor.

It's releasing with Vessel of Hatred expansion

So far, we know Diablo 4’s new class isn’t a returning classic like the Necromancer was in Diablo 3. Blizzard confirmed this during BlizzCon 2023 in November and made it clear that, despite player speculation it could be the Witch Doctor due to the jungle theme of Vessel of Hatred, the new class is one never seen before in the Diablo franchise.

The company also confirmed that the new class is only coming with the Vessel of Hatred expansion in late 2024, which has no confirmed release date yet.

All rumors and speculations about Diablo 4’s new class

It’s called Spiritborn, and it’s themed around spiritual and nature motifs.

It uses glaives and can shift between physical and elemental attacks.

It will be locked behind the purchase of Vessel of Hatred.

The most widespread rumor online since BlizzCon 2023 is that the new class is called Spiritborn and that it uses glaives to deal both physical and elemental damage, functioning as a dual-stance fighter. All information about it comes from a single thread in an MMO forum where an alleged leaker described the class one month before Blizzard mentioned it at BlizzCon.

This leaker gained credibility by accurately predicting the new expansion would take place in Nahantu, which was confirmed when Blizzard revealed the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Despite this, there’s no proof any of the information in the thread about the new class is correct, as the author only posted text. We’ll have to wait for Blizzard to officially reveal the Diablo 4 class to see if there’s any truth to these rumors.

Also, based on the post-launch classes in Diablo 3, we can expect the new class in Diablo 4 to be locked behind the Vessel of Hatred expansion, meaning you’ll likely need to purchase the expansion to play as the new class. This aligns with how Blizzard typically releases new classes in the franchise.

