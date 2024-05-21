Diablo 4 Pinch of Poison quest guide: How to collect poison for Baraim

Diablo 4 has plenty of side quests to complete, but the Pinch of Poison quest should definitely be on your to-do list as it unlocks a powerful Elixir. If you’re stuck on how to complete this quest, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

Season four in Diablo 4 brings an abundance of improvements to loot and Helltide events, but side quests remain important, particularly ones like the Pinch of Poison due to its valuable reward.

Not every side quest is automatically unlocked at the start of character creation, however, and you need to put some work in before the Pinch of Poison quest becomes available. See our full guide below to find out exactly how.

How to unlock the Pinch of Poison quest in Diablo 4

A short trip. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pinch of Poison quest in Diablo 4 only becomes available after you reach level 40. If you aren’t at that level yet, I recommend farming XP in Helltide events to level up quickly.

Once you’re level 40, travel to Gea Kul in the southwest corner of Kehjistan. This town is located in the Southern Expanse subregion and, if you’ve travelled there before, use the Waypoint for a quick fast travel.

From the Waypoint, head north towards the Stable. Look for the exclamation point just before you reach the Stables, marking the location of Baraim. Speak to him to unlock the quest.

How to complete the Pinch of Poison quest in Diablo 4

Cull the scorpions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak to Baraim to receive directions to the location marked on the map above, where your task is to collect 15 Scorpion Venom Glands by defeating Scorpions in the area. As the location is quite a way from Gea Kul, fast travel to the Iron Wolves Encampment and head north.

With the Pinch of Poison quest tracked, Scorpions in your proximity are highlighted with red dots. Defeat Scorpions for the Scorpion Venom Glands to drop—though they aren’t guaranteed from every enemy, and it took me around 25 Scorpions to collect the 15 Scorpion Venom Glands I needed.

Head back to Baraim in Gea Kul once you’ve got the 15 Scorpion Venom Glands and speak to him to collect your reward—which includes the crafting recipe for the Elixir of Antivenin.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more