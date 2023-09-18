Diablo 4 player does the impossible, reaches max level on all classes with seasonal characters

A Diablo 4 player was able to get all five of his seasonal characters, which are all different classes, to level 100 in just one season, and other players are worried about them.

The proud Diablo 4 player posted their achievement on the game’s dedicated subreddit with the title Mission Accomplished. In the post, which was shared on Sep. 17, the hardcore player included a screenshot of their character select screen, which revealed all their characters, including the seasonal toons, have been ranked to level 100.

While this is amazing, players in the comments section are more worried about the person who posted the picture with someone even saying the post may be a cry for help. Another Diablo player calculated the amount of time to reach level 100 in all five amounted to 200 hours, with a little bit of help from friends.

For context, a Diablo 4 season lasts three months. After a season ends, all the seasonal characters you made during that time will transfer to the eternal realm. This means this player was able to get all five classes to level 100 in less than 12 weeks.

While 200 hours converted into days is around eight days, that still means they need to be playing for eight days straight and that’s a lot of time to be spent gaming for anyone. If you have other responsibilities like jobs and chores, your play time drastically lowers which can make something like this pretty impossible.

Other players have theorized the player might’ve paid for boosts, but we wouldn’t really know as the author of the post has not commented on any of the replies on their post.

One thing is agreed upon, though; the Diablo gamer has spent quite a lot of time playing and the commenters are begging them to go touch some grass.

