Diablo 4 Patch 1.1 lands today ahead of season one release—and it’s huge

Diablo 4 players should brace themselves for a mammoth update with Patch 1.1 set to arrive today, July 18.

The fiercely-anticipated season one of Diablo 4 lands on July 20 and Patch 1.1 will alter the game in preparation for the new content.

Full patch notes are yet to be revealed, with Blizzard’s global community director Adam Fletcher saying on Twitter they are waiting for patch notes to be localized for global players—with the notes themselves clocking in at 6,600 words.

A further update from another developer, Rod Fergusson, revealed the patch is expected to arrive at 12pm CT—that’s 1pm EDT, 6pm BST, and 3am AST (July 19).

The notes are being localized. We have players globally so we tend to wait until they are localized fully.



It’s 6600 words so it’s quite a lot. — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) July 17, 2023

Diablo 4’s Patch 1.1 will bring in new uniques, including one uber unique, and legendary aspects, as well as nerfs to over-performing builds and buffs to classes that are seen as weak.

The sheer length of Diablo 4’s 1.1 patch notes is likely due to the fact they should contain all the information for season one, including the new aspects and the new Malignant Hearts.

Season one sees the introduction of Malignant Monsters in Diablo 4, with a new questline that unlocks the Cage of Binding—which is then used to capture Corrupted enemies, which drop Malignant Hearts when defeated.

New content includes Malignant Tunnels, described by Blizzard as “highly replayable Dungeons teeming with fearsome foes to eradicate,” and a new boss called Varshan the Consumed.

To access season one content, players need to create a new character on the Seasonal Realm and must have completed the campaign with at least one character.

