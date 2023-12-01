Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight adds zombie snowmen plus new aspects, cosmetics, and elixirs for future seasonal characters

The latest Diablo 4 Campfire Chat aired on Nov. 30 and has shared new details for upcoming content, including the game’s holiday-themed Midwinter Blight event.

It being Diablo 4, though, means this holiday event is going to be anything but cheery and whimsical. For starters, it will feature a new skull-faced villain called the Red Cloaked Horror, whose minions have been making Frigid Husks, which are actually twisted snowmen made from discarded body parts. Even the team at Blizzard Entertainment admits it’s more “Halloween-ish” with all the vampires and skeletons it will contain.

How… festive. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard has made it clear that most of the seasonal content included in Midwinter Blight is unfortunately temporary and will vanish once the season wraps up. Some content will, however, remain yours even after the event ends, including new cosmetics, aspects, and elixirs—you just need to unlock them first.

For example, there’ll be an elixir that allows you to gain more experience, which will be useful for any grinding sessions, though it grants additional effects if used in the Fractured Peaks area. Blizzard is otherwise keeping the specifics under wraps but did offer a glimpse at some of the unlockable cosmetics, which includes a range of horned masks.

These cosmetics can be used even with any new characters you make for future seasons, but it’s unclear if the same applies to the aspects. Hopefully, there should be enough time for you to acquire everything since the Midwinter Blight event is scheduled to run for three weeks, starting from Dec. 12.

Elsewhere in the stream, game director Joe Shely and associate game director Joe Piepiora assured there will never be any “pay for power” items. While Diablo 4’s microtransactions don’t strictly make it pay-to-win, there have been concerns it’s slipping into that territory, especially after the controversial Diablo Immortal mobile game.