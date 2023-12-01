Diablo 4 devs assure players there will be no ‘pay for power’ items

Diablo 4 developers have vowed there will be no “pay for power” items added to the game following a period of intense speculation about future DLC.

A leaked survey suggested Blizzard was testing the waters for a potential $100 bundle, which fans believed would be tied to the upcoming Vessel of Hatred DLC. It sparked concerns that players might able to purchase quality-of-life features like stash tabs for real-world currency.

The upcoming DLC sparked major concerns. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The latest Campfire Chat dev stream, however, clarified that Blizzard has no plans to introduce these “pay for power” items to Diablo 4 and that the team had been “very clear” and “very consistent” about the topic since Diablo 4 launched in June 2023.

Blizzard previously said no such mechanics would be introduced to the game, but following the survey, the discussion reignited once again. It clearly had an impact on the developers, as they promptly addressed the topic during the stream, then it was covered again later in the Q&A section.

A big question that has yet to be answered, however, is what the actual price of the Vessel of Hatred DLC will be when it eventually launches. There’s still plenty of time for this to be announced, though, as the content isn’t expected to release until late 2024.

New Diablo 4 content always adds powerful new items to collect, which is why Stash tabs are so important. You get very limited space, and without purchasing more, you have to be very selective about which items you keep. Currently, you can only buy an additional Stash tab for 100,000 Gold, and it seems that approach isn’t changing.

Itemization itself is another problem that Diablo 4 will address in future updates for seasons three and four, which should make it easier to collect gear and customize your build.