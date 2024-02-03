Diablo 4 Malphas boss guide: How to find, beat, and all rewards

Diablo 4 Season of the Construct introduced the demon Malphas as the main villain of season three. He’s a difficult boss who’s not only hard to slay, but also to find and summon, as you need to fulfill several requirements before you face him.

Recommended Videos

There are two versions of Malphas in Diablo 4 season three. You first fight Malphas as part of the season’s main quest chain, but can also access the Uber version after unlocking World Tier Four. If you’re trying to find Malphas or wondering how to take the powerful demon down, here’s what you should know.

Where to find Malphas in Diablo 4 season three

You’ll discover Gatehall and its portals early in season three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To access the Vault of the Loom and fight Malphas in Diablo 4 season three, you need to venture to the hub city, Gatehall. If you’ve already started the season three quest chain, you’ll remember this area as the home of the vault portals.

Simply interact with the portal to travel to the Vault of the Loom. But while you can travel through this portal at any time, you need several items to access the dungeon.

How to enter the Vault of the Loom in Diablo 4

You need to farm Arcane Tremors before facing off against Malphas. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To get into the Vault of the Loom, you first need to gather seven Igneous Cores and 250 Shattered Stone. You need these two items to start the dungeon and eventually face off against Uber Malphas to get your hands on powerful Evernight and Genesis Tuning Stones.

You can get Igneous Cores by participating in Arcane Tremor world events and slaying the Herald of Malphas or Son of Malphas at World Tier Four. These are mini-bosses known to drop the item, but it’s still a rare drop.

Shattered Stones are far easier to obtain, as you only need to interact with the Obelisks during Arcane Tremors to gather the material. Enemies and enemy Constructs can also drop them.

With these items in your inventory, you can access the Vault of the Loom to clear out the dungeon and take down Malphas.

How to beat Malphas in Diablo 4

Take down the Conduits as soon as they appear, and the fight will be far easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Traps are a major component of Diablo 4 Season of the Construct. The Malphas fight is no different, as the demon will actively place traps in the arena throughout the fight. To beat Malphas, you need to keep your character mobile and circle the boss to avoid the traps that slowly activate.

As the fight progresses, Malphas will draw upon four elements to deal different damage types: Poison, Fire, Lightning, and Ice. Destroy the alkaline conduits at the far sides of the arena to disrupt the boss and make the fight significantly easier on yourself.

Malphas boss fight rewards in Diablo 4

Uber Malphas only drops two possible items. This makes the season three boss different from other Diablo 4 Uber bosses with a dedicated drop list of Legendary, Rare, or Unique items.

Instead, Malphas only drops Evernight and Genesis Tuning Stones. Tuning Stones, along with Governing Stones, are tools that power up your Construct ally. Although this isn’t the traditional Diablo loot fans of the franchise are familiar with, the fight against Malphas is well worth the reward.