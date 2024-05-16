A Druid looking away from several Legacy items in Diablo 4
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Diablo

Diablo 4 Legacy Items, explained

Legacy Items are restricted in the Eternal Realm in Diablo 4 season four.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: May 16, 2024 09:27 am

Diablo 4 players with characters in the Eternal Realm have noticed that many of their gear pieces became marked with “Legacy Item” and a red skull when season four started. These items can’t interact with the new gear upgrade systems.

What are Legacy items in Diablo 4 and what to do with them

A ring in Diablo 4 with the Legacy Item mark.
The Legacy mark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Legacy Items in Diablo 4 are gear pieces that were in the Eternal Realm when season four started, and they can’t interact with the new Tempering and Masterworking systems, though all other crafting options continue to work normally for these items. If you want to use Tempering and Masterworking, you must get new items.

These Legacy items work normally and you don’t need to do anything about them. Their stats, affixes, Aspects, and features remain the same as described, and you can use them on your character normally. You just can’t add new affixes to them via Tempering or upgrade their existing affixes via Masterworking.

If you have this kind of gear on your Eternal Realm character, the best approach is to keep using Legacy items until you get similar season four gear that you can use Tempering and Masterworking on. In the long run, you’ll notice Legacy items feel much weaker than new items in most scenarios since Tempering and Masterworking provide massive stat boosts to your gear, which you give up when using Legacy gear.

These changes happened because Blizzard made several adjustments to how items and affixes work in season four, so the logic in which Legacy items were created is now too outdated to be compatible with the new systems. However, Legacy items will never be rerolled or lost. They will just keep that Legacy tag forever and be limited to old crafting interactions.

Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.