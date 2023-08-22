Diablo 4 is already looking ahead to its next season and a new vampiric enemy

Dibs on the Van Helsing character name if it's still available.

Blizzard is still going full steam ahead with their seasonal approach to Diablo 4, and have already revealed the theme and name of the second season that’s still almost two full months away.

At the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase today, Blizzard officially revealed the second season of Diablo 4, Season of Blood, which will launch on Oct. 17. The new main questline for Season of the Blood will revolve around a struggle between vampire hunters and those affected by a vampiric curse, featuring Eternals and Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan playing the role of vampire hunter Erys.

Season of Blood is coming to #DiabloIV.



Join the hunt, October 17th

Players will have the opportunity to be imbued with vampiric powers that will allow you to track and hunt down those affected by vampirism, but details are scarce so far regarding what those specific powers would look like. However, the team at Diablo did confirm a number of new features, upgrades, and content that will be added when season two launches.

Five endgame bosses will join the game, made up of both new and returning foes, with an endgame upgrade that will allow for “better target farming of Uniques and Uber uniques.” The Renown reward system is also being upgraded with a better carryover system between characters.

A significant gameplay change is in the works with updated elemental resistance systems plus updates to the Vulnerable, Overpower, and Critical Strike damage effects. The team also has confirmed already that gems will no longer take up inventory space, and that a filter and search option will be added to the player’s stash.

A successful second season feels almost like a necessity for Diablo 4 at this point after a tumultuous season one. Developer response to player requests for various features has felt slow, and the game appears to be losing players rapidly after Season of the Malignant launched due to lackluster content, some unwanted changes, and the release of an RPG that might be one of the greatest games of all time.

Earlier this month, fans noticed that the Diablo team was seeking a Lead Season Designer on their hiring page. With that listing now gone, some might express optimism that Season of Blood will be an improvement on the first season.

